Romney will receive $225,000 for renegotiating the lease on the cell tower that sits on Town Hill.
American Tower approached the town this spring with a request to renegotiate the rest of the lease on the 310-foot tower that went up in 2009.
One option was to reduce the monthly rent from $1,100 a month to just over $800 and to decrease the accelerator on it from 3 percent a year to 2 percent for the next 43 years.
The other option American offered was a lump sum of $200,000 in exchange for perpetual use of the site. The town negotiated the price up to $225,000.
Over 43 years, the 1st option would bring more money to the town, but the uncertainties are high that the term would not be completed.
American has the right to terminate the deal at any time for any reason, Mayor Beverly Keadle noted to the Town Council Monday night.
“In 43 years will that tower even be operational?” she asked. “Look at the rapid way we’ve change the way we communicate in the last 10 years.”
The council had discussed the deal at its June meeting, but tabled a vote to get some questions answered.
The town is not responsible for providing access to the tower, which has a winding gravel road to it; otherwise access has to cross private land.
The money will go into the town’s general fund, Keadle said.
The deal passed 4-1 with Carl Laitenberger voting no and Councilman Derek Shreve absent.
