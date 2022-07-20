KIRBY — The storm that ripped through Hampshire County not only cost Eric Hott much of his farm operation, it ruined his treat plan for the 1st Hampshire County Farm Crawl.
Hott, known far and wide for his ability with chocolate, made fudgesicles to hand out to the crowds expected last weekend.
As far as the gardens and the buildings. I disappointed a lot of people. Had fudgesicles prepared,
“We lost power for 3 days,” he recounted. “I had a backup generator, but I worried about contaminants so I’m not risking it.”
If farm crawlers were disappointed last weekend, Hott sees more disappointment ahead for his regular customers — people that he provides tomatoes and other garden crops for canning and preserving.
“They’re calling and asking,” he lamented.
Hott calls himself a small-scale commercial grower. He has 240 acres on his own property and manages a neighboring farm, close to 500 acres in all — hay, cattle, vegetables.
His farming is a good summer supplement for his chocolatier business, or was until last Tuesday.
“It just unraveled in a little bit of no time,” he said.
About 7/10ths of an inch of rain fell. Strong winds blew through.
And then there was the hail — 4 to 6 inches deep in some spots, saucer-like 2- or 3-inch hailstones with serrated edges that didn’t just pummel vegetables; they cut the crops down.
The list of damages is extensive, and far-reaching.
Take the many wild cherry trees that were felled by sharp-edged hail and winds.
“They become toxic when they fall and leaves decay,” he explained. That means moving the cattle (which all came through the storm OK).
Sixteen acres of hay “got chopped and chewed up.”
Hundreds of yards of fences need repair.
“The siding is shot to crap, the roof is totaled in a way that’s still usable, but it took heavy damage,” he said Monday. “We’re still finding stuff.”
In an extensive Facebook post he summed up:
“Clearly, after all the endless hardships, this was not the growing season that was planned.”
Neighbors pitched in to help get the farm as ready as possible for the farm crawl — no products to sell (or give away), but a story to tell.
“This is raw country life,” he told shocked out-of-state visitors. “This is not a staged scenario.”
And moving forward?
“I’m not looking for attention,” Hott said Monday. “It’s just people need to realize … things can happen.”
