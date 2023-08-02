ROMNEY– Town officials are working to solve a smelly issue that’s plaguing downtown Romney – dog poop left behind on well-walked streets.
The downtown area of Romney, with its sidewalks and thorough police bike patrols, is a popular place for residents to walk their dogs, though some owners choose not to pick up after them, said council member Paula O’Brien.
Most folks don’t know, but you can actually be cited by the town police department for not picking up after your dog, O’Brien said. The officers who patrol the town on bikes – day and night – might notice streets that experiencing this issue, but it’s a hard rule to enforce.
The town doesn’t have an ordinance specifically dedicated to dog poop, but the municipal nuisance ordinance does touch on the safety and health hazards of pet waste.
In the ordinance’s definition of “public nuisances affecting health and safety,” it outlines “accumulations of decayed animal or vegetable matter, trash, rubbish, rotting lumber, bedding, packing material, abandoned vehicles or machinery, scrap metal or any other material in which flies, mosquitoes, disease-carrying insects, rats or other vermin may breed, or which may constitute a fire hazard.”
Dog poop doesn’t actually break down as quick as some might think, and when it finally does, it can deposit toxins and bacteria into the soil. These toxins are also why dog poop isn’t used as fertilizer or in compost piles – plus, it can contain pathogens and parasites that can make people sick.
At a recent Romney town council meeting, Mayor Beverly Keadle brought up the dog poop problem to the council members, and they decided to take action. Council member Bill Taylor has two dogs himself, O’Brien said, and walks them at least twice a day in town, so he had more knowledge of the extent of the issue.
“We mapped out the town, with its most critical points,” she explained. Gravel Lane actually is the top street where the poop situation is most evident – but any street with a sidewalk and a strip of grass between the street and the sidewalk is a problem area.
Any resident in town that feels that their lawn might be experiencing this problem can now call the Romney town office and request a free “scoop the poop” sign, which will hopefully be a gentle reminder to dog-walkers to clean up after their pets.
“People can call the office and say that they want a sign and then pick it up when they stop in to pay a bill, or drive past the window to pick it up,” O’Brien said.
Right now, several of these signs are visible around town, along Gravel Lane and South High Street in the Taggart Hall lawn.
Any resident wishing to place a free “scoop the poop” sign in their yard can contact the Romney town office at 304-822-5118. o
