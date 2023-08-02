0802 poop signs 1.tif

Romney town council member Bill Taylor teaches his pups Max and Lil to keep an eye out for the new “scoop the poop” signs in town.

ROMNEY– Town officials are working to solve a smelly issue that’s plaguing downtown Romney – dog poop left behind on well-walked streets.

The downtown area of Romney, with its sidewalks and thorough police bike patrols, is a popular place for residents to walk their dogs, though some owners choose not to pick up after them, said council member Paula O’Brien.

Romney resident Mary Jacobson shows that a plastic bag is an easy way to pick up after your pets.
(Left to right) Jeff Wolford, Kyler Bunner, Robbie Clower and Bill Taylor place a sign along Gravel Lane in Romney.

