AUGUSTA — Fire did $80,000 damage to a rural home Monday and ice injured one of the firefighters on the scene.
An Augusta firefighters tripped on ice and fell, breaking his leg. Augusta Fire Chief Michael Hott said his comrade was otherwise OK.
Crews were called to the home on Mid-Haines Road shortly before 1 p.m. Monday. Mid-Haines Road lies just east of Route 29 midway between Augusta and Slanesville.
Hott said the fire likely began in the flue and spread quickly.
Fire crews from Augusta, Slanesville, North River Valley and Romney fought the blaze. The ambulance squad from Augusta responded to the call and, when Augusta transported the firefighter with the broken leg, the county ambulance service was on scene.
