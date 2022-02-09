ROMNEY — An adjustment of property lines to allow the new West Elementary School and the Romney Volunteer Rescue Squad to operate side by side on the former Hampshire Memorial Hospital property was approved at Tuesday’s Hampshire County Commission meeting.
School superintendent Jeff Pancione presented a request to swap a small piece of the future school property for a similarly sized piece of the .644 acres leased by the Romney Rescue Squad, saying the 2 were trying to “find a way to coexist and still be happy neighbors.”
Rescue squad chief Donnie Smith accompanied Pancione to the meeting, and indicated he was in agreement with the plan, which should allow the school to run buses in and out and the rescue squad to run ambulances without difficulty.
All buses will access the school via Veteran Boulevard and Blue Street — with this route gated, so that all other vehicles (ambulances included) will drive down Center Avenue. Traffic on Blue Street will be limited to buses for the safety of Special Services personnel and Potomac Center residents using the area.
Pancione agreed that ambulances should be able to use the gated access as well in an emergency. It was noted that this might become necessary at times of the day when large numbers of parents are dropping off or picking up children.
Ambulance access through the gates will be allowed by the sensors triggered by sirens that automated gates (including those in gated subdivisions) are expected to have to provide access to emergency vehicles.
The property swap will also provide parking for rescue squad volunteers behind the rescue squad building, and Pancione said the volunteers would be welcome to use the school parking area as well when school is not in session.
Before the property swap was approved, Commissioner Bob Hott questioned who owned the rescue squad property, and therefore had the power to make the change in property lines.
Assessor Norma Wagoner checked county records and found that the property was deeded to the development authority in 2018, but then deeded back to the county commission in 2020. Once their ownership was clarified, the commission approved the property swap.
In other business, Commission President Brian Eglinger announced the commission had not as yet received any reply to letters sent to the governor’s office, attorney general and state health department asking about the school mask issue. They will be sending a reminder.
Commissioner Dave Cannon added that he felt the commissioners had been misunderstood, saying they were not anti-mask, but “pro-choice,” leaving it “up to you to make the decision for your own body.” He added that his parents wore masks.
Wagoner received permission to close her office on March 31 to have her staff trained on a new statewide system.
The commissioners were informed that the Purgitsville water project had received its environmental certification, with no significant findings of environmental impact.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.