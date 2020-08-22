A message from the Hampshire County Sheriff's Office
On August 21, 2020 at approximately 5:11pm, the Hampshire County 911 Center received report of a two vehicle collision in the 7000 block of Bloomery Pike, approximately ½ mile North of the Slanesville Store. Upon arrival of emergency personnel, it was reported as a head on collision, with one vehicle fully involved on fire, with both drivers entrapped in their vehicles. The driver of one of the vehicles, identified as Terry Lee Weasenforth, age 53, of Leesburg, VA, and former resident of the Hampshire/Mineral County areas was declared deceased on the scene.
Preliminary investigation by deputies from the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office revealed that Weasenforth was operating a 2010 Chrysler Sebring southbound on Bloomery Pike, when he lost control of the vehicle, crossing the center line and into the path of a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee, operated by Karen Borror, age 54, of Paw Paw. After the high impact collision, both vehicles separated, and Weasenforth’s car caught fire. It is believed that Weasenforth died on impact. Borror was transported by Augusta Rescue Squad to a waiting landing zone and flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital, in Morgantown, WV. Her condition is unknown at the time of media release. Bloomery Pike was closed for approximately three hours while the investigation was completed.
Assisting deputies on the scene were the WV Natural Resource Police, Augusta & Slanesville Fire Departments, Augusta Rescue Squad, Hampshire County EMS, Hampshire County ALS 101, Morgan County Medical Examiner, and the WV Division of Highways.
