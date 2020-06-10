CHARLESTON — About 4,500 West Virginians filed for unemployment aid last week despite the gradual reopening of businesses in the state, according to federal statistics released Thursday.
The filings are slightly down from the previous week though they remain historically high. State officials said they have received 250,000 unemployment claims in the last 10 weeks. West Virginia's unemployment rate hit 15% in April, the last recorded month.
Nationwide, nearly 1.9 million people filed for jobless benefits last week. Thursday's latest weekly number from the U.S. Department of Labor is still more than double the record high that prevailed before the viral outbreak.
Republican Gov. Jim Justice has allowed most businesses to reopen under his phased plan to lift virus restrictions. On Friday, casinos and movie theaters can resume operations. Justice on Thursday also announced that fairs and festivals can begin again on July 1, under strict safety guidelines that his office will release later this week.
The governor's strategy hinges on the state's positive test rate staying under 3% for three days, loosening a previous goal of having the number of new cases drop for two weeks. At least 79 people in West Virginia have died from the virus and around 2,100 have tested positive, according to state health officials.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.
Practice starts for youth sports teams
CHARLESTON — Low-contact youth sports teams in West Virginia can start practicing this week under Gov. Jim Justice's move to continue lifting coronavirus restrictions.
Middle and high school teams began training Monday, while sports facilities such as indoor tennis and racquetball and outdoor basketball courts reopened.
Under the Republican governor's orders, games involving youth teams can restart on June 22 with fans in the stands if social distancing rules are followed.
Private and state park campgrounds, cabins and lodges are set to reopen to out-of-state guests Wednesday.
At least 84 people in West Virginia have died from the virus and about 2,100 have tested positive, health officials said.
For most people, the virus cases mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
Marshall president pushing for pay cuts during pandemic
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert is recommending temporary pay cuts for some staffers during the coronavirus pandemic, the school said. Gilbert said the cuts are part of a budget proposal he plans to submit with the college's governing board later this month.
The salary reductions would go into effect on July 4 for employees making $100,000 annually, if the school's Board of Governor's approves the proposal.
He said another round of pay cuts for staffers making between $50,000 and $100,000 may begin on August 29 depending on tuition revenue.
Governor removes fire commissioner over social media posts
CHARLESTON — A West Virginia fire commissioner has been removed over ``inappropriate and inflammatory`` social media posts, Gov. Jim Justice said.
Martin Hess was removed last week from the West Virginia State Fire Commission after Justice was made aware of various recent posts, the governor said in a statement.
The brief statement did not describe the posts, but news outlets reported that one showed Hess wearing a shirt that said ``all lives splatter, nobody cares about your protest'' and depicted a vehicle hitting people.
``I will not tolerate behavior like this from anyone representing the State of West Virginia,'' Justice said.
The action comes after the West Virginia National Guard this week said it was pursuing disciplinary action against a guardsman who posted on social media that he would attack people protesting the death of George Floyd.
The guardsman, Noah Garcelon, has already resigned from his position as an officer with the Winfield Police Department after making the comments. In a series of now-deleted posts, Garcelon wrote that he would ``start firing live rounds'' at protesters and ``see how many I can run over before my car breaks down.''
West Virginia has had a handful of peaceful protests over the death of Floyd, who died after a police officer in Minneapolis pressed his knee into his neck even after he stopped moving and pleading for air.
The death has set off days of both peaceful demonstrations and bursts of theft, vandalism and attacks on police across the nation. More than 10,000 people have been arrested at protests nationwide, according to an Associated Press tally.
Winning Powerball ticket worth $136M sold
CHARLESTON — A Powerball ticket worth more than $136 million has been sold in West Virginia, lottery officials said..
It was the only winning ticket in the country to match all six numbers drawn on Wednesday, June 3:1-3-26-41-64 and a Powerball of 17, West Virginia Lottery officials said in a statement. The ticket was sold at Go Mart #93 in Hinton, which will receive a $100,000 sales bonus.
``Congratulations to the winner or winners of this incredible jackpot,'' West Virginia Lottery Director John Myers said.
The winner can either take the annuitized grand prize of $136.4 million paid out over 29 years or the cash option of $108 million, officials said.
3 finalists interviewed for schools chief job
CHARLESTON — Three finalists have been interviewed for the West Virginia schools superintendent position.
The state Board of Education interviewed interim State Superintendent Clayton Burch, Department of Education Associate Superintendent Kathy D'Antoni and Jackson County Schools Superintendent Blaine Hess last week.
The department said in a news release that the board plans to name the next superintendent on June 10.
Superintendent Steve Paine stepped down in February to take care of a family member with a serious medical issue.
