NORTH RIVER MILLS — For cultural traditions to survive, the young must seek to emulate the skills and accomplishments of their elders. Last Saturday night, a free concert at the North River Mills United Methodist Church showcased the West Virginia Folklife Program’s use of apprenticeships to preserve the state’s traditional music.
Apprentice Dakota Karper and master musician Joe Herrmann, who were accepted into the program in 2020, discussed its effectiveness as they played their fiddles.
They were joined onstage for the concert by Sam Herrmann, playing mandolin and dulcimer, and Joe Fallon with his guitar. Both perform with Herrmann in the Critton Hollow String Band.
Karper is a Hampshire County native who promotes traditional music at her Cat and the Fiddle music school in Capon Bridge.
Her father, Peter Hobbie, is a musician who inspired her interest in music as a child – and was seated in the audience, front row center, listening to Saturday night’s performance. Her mother Leenie is a traditional herbalist who participated in the West Virginia Folklife apprenticeship program herself at the same time as her daughter, teaching an apprentice Appalachian herbal lore.
Joe Herrmann is from Baltimore, but he and Sam have lived in Critton Hollow, near Paw Paw, since 1973. He began playing the banjo when he was 12 but picked up the fiddle only after moving here, learning from older players and making his own recordings of gatherings.
In an interview posted on the Folklife Program web site, he describes buying his 1st fiddle in Romney from a guy who kept his fiddles under his bed. He offered to Herrmann a “very rare” Stradivarius – believed by the seller to be particularly valuable because it was made in China.
It was playable and affordable – just $100, so this was the fiddle Herrmann used for years – learning from older players and making his own recordings of gatherings.
State folklorist Jennie Williams, who heads the Folklife Program offering the apprenticeships, was there Saturday night to tape the performances, receiving thank-yous from Karper and Herrmann for her work with the program.
Karper’s apprenticeship with Herrmann began in 2020 just as Covid hit, so they got off to a slow start. They had to rely on Zoom meetings, and then on meeting outdoors while wearing masks.
Fortunately, the 2 were not strangers. Karper had apprenticed with Herrmann back in 2004, when she was 11, through the Augusta Heritage Center’s former apprenticeship program.
Describing their latest experience, Karper and Herrmann both said it had been an honor to work with the other, with Herrmann adding: “I’m now thinking of applying myself and being her apprentice.”
The North River Mills Methodist Church chosen for the concert was the site Karper used to perform her original song “Mist on the Mountain” for the Richard Anderson video “Where Sky Meets Eternity” – a video based on last year’s “Passages” experiment at the River House and now available on YouTube.
The acoustic properties of the church, with its high arched ceiling, make it a popular site for musical performances. As Herrmann commented Saturday night, “it just sounds lovely in here.”
As the evening progressed, members of the group talked about where they had learned many of the different songs – the person they first heard sing or play them, or groups with which they performed them.
They played to a full house, and the audience responded enthusiastically.
The evening ended with a standing ovation and the group’s rendition of “West Virginia, My Home” as an encore – and for those still reluctant to leave, an invitation to gather 2 doors down the street.
The Baileses had been publicly thanked by Herrmann at the beginning of the evening for their help with arrangements for the performance, and Steve Bailes announced at the end that they had opened the old former inn in the center of town.
Ending an enjoyable evening for all, Karper asked everyone to wait so she could take a selfie with the crowd, before everyone departed.
