Karper, Herrmanns

Local musicians Joe Fallon, Dakota Karper and Joe and Sam Herrmann played in a free concert to showcase the West Virginia Folklife Program’s efforts to preserve traditional music.

NORTH RIVER MILLS — For cultural traditions to survive, the young must seek to emulate the skills and accomplishments of their elders. Last Saturday night, a free concert at the North River Mills United Methodist Church showcased the West Virginia Folklife Program’s use of apprenticeships to preserve the state’s traditional music.

Apprentice Dakota Karper and master musician Joe Herrmann, who were accepted into the program in 2020, discussed its effectiveness as they played their fiddles.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.