I realized something during my research and that is individuals and organizations can censor you. The government can’t. How’s that? Pretty cool, right? Not. But it appears to be true.
The First Amendment says, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
Congress can’t censor you.
The dictionary defines censorship as, “the suppression of words, images, or ideas that are “offensive.” It happens whenever some people succeed in imposing their personal political or moral values on others.
Censorship can be carried out by the government as well as private pressure groups. Though censorship by the United States government is unconstitutional (says the ACLU), it is practiced in many communist and socialistic countries.
If I’m correct, then there is no law that prohibits private organizations from censoring information – like Twitter and other social media groups do to whoever they feel is in violation of one of their rules.
Yet there appears to be information to the contrary as follows.
“Federal Review of Unfair or Deceptive Acts or Practices. (a) It is the policy of the United States that large online platforms, such as Twitter and Facebook, as the critical means of promoting the free flow of speech and ideas today, should not restrict protected speech. The Supreme Court has noted that social media sites, as the modern public square, “can provide perhaps the most powerful mechanisms available to a private citizen to make his or her voice heard.” Packingham v. North Carolina, 137 S. Ct. 1730, 1737 (2017). Communication through these channels has become important for meaningful participation in American democracy, including to petition elected leaders. These sites are providing an important forum to the public for others to engage in free expression and debate. Cf. PruneYard Shopping Center v. Robins, 447 U.S. 74, 85-89 (1980)”.
What happens when censorship is incorporated into everyday life? The views of the few become the views of the many because the many are brainwashed into thinking they only have one choice; and that view is the one that is most vocal.
When the only view they can find becomes what they believe because the other views are censored out of view. Then the blind are truly leading the blind. And when that happens, they eventually fall into a pit.
The other question is, is censorship, ever right? In a broad sense yes, you cannot run into a building and yell fire just to cause panic; that is against the law. It is not what you say that is illegal, thereby it is not censorship; it is the outcome that it produces that is illegal.
“In the words of the Supreme Court: If your actions ‘are of such a nature as to create a clear and present danger,’ then Congress has the right to prevent you from doing so, despite the First Amendment.”
Another example of whether censorship is ever right is television. There is a 3-second delay between what is actually said and what we seen on television. This is so they can censor out extreme foul language or nudity etc., such as in the case of the Janet Jackson wardrobe malfunction during the 2004 Super Bowl (which they were unable to do). Under most circumstances it has worked well.
Do I believe in censorship; in the case of the 2 examples I stated? Yes, but in general, resoundingly no. I believe that we all have a right to believe what we want whether I agree with you or not, I believe in free speech and that you have a right to express your views unless it is profane and you can’t figure out how to say it without explicative; then I would prefer to bleep out what you’re saying.
I also believe that we should be able to have an intelligent conversation without trying to shut one side down or yelling.
A good example of this would be between me and my 18-year-old grandson who spent the summer with me. We found several instances of disagreement based on the rhetoric (my word) he was taught at his liberal high school. And we were able to present each side calmly and intelligently.
We also agreed that there would be times we would have to disagree and let it go. He did admit that his school was extremely liberal, and that most of his teachers were in his word “very liberal and political in class when they weren’t supposed to be.”
It’s my belief that if you are going to allow one side of an issue be stated then the other side should be allowed to present its opinion whether I agree with it or not.
There has been this ongoing concern that the elections can be swayed by organizations like Twitter and Facebook by what they allow and what they censor out and by what they themselves push as truths.
I happen to agree with that concern only because anyone can publish something with a little truth and a lot of lies and people won’t check to see if it is true.
And another example of censorship is as follows: “It’s horrifying that Facebook is now censoring evidence in a criminal case that helps exonerate Kyle Rittenhouse,” Dice said. The post was going viral and had been shared almost 10,000 times and debunked the mainstream media’s false narrative that Kyle went to the protest to cause trouble. Quite the contrary.”
From Facebook: In a statement a Facebook spokesperson “the company is indeed removing posts that appear to support Rittenhouse because the company considers the shooting a “mass murder.” No, I’m not choosing side as to whether he is guilty or not, but this is censorship.
I am also concerned with the fact that my grandson states that his school allows far left views to be presented as truth and doesn’t allow for another viewpoint. He said that if you have a deferent view and can substantiate it they will shut you down and actually ask you to leave the room.
I did check with his mom who is apolitical; she could care less one way or the other. And she said that his statements are correct. That they were given an assignment with certain criteria and he put together a rebuttal that proved the other side was incorrect in their data. And he was asked to leave the room when he stated his side; he told them they could Google it and see that their information was incorrect. Now that is censorship.
My 2 cents, for what it’s worth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.