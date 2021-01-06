A Shanks couple who had been married 60 years died of Covid-19 within a day of each other this weekend.
Avery Kesner was 78 when she died Saturday and her husband, Albert “Brooks” Kesner was 79 when he died on Sunday.
Both were residents at hard-hit Hampshire Center at the time of their passing, making them the 3rd and 4th people there to die of complications from Covid-19. Last week the facility reported 41 active cases among residents and 21 more among staff.
Their deaths bring to 17 the number of Hampshire County residents whose lives have been taken by the virus.
The new year ushered in another grim milestone in pandemic. The county topped 1,000 total cases on Dec. 30 and just 5 days later, on Monday afternoon, the total stood at 1,111.
Nine people are hospitalized among the 159 active cases.
The other Covid-related deaths the Health Department announced last week included a 71-year-old woman from Romney, a 56-year-old woman from Points Saturday and a 56-year-old man from Purgitsville who died at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore last week.
The Health Department does not offer more identifying information about Covid victims to protect individual privacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.