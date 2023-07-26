WVU water

Emily Garner, assistant professor of civil and environmental engineering at WVU, shows students how to prepare water samples for analysis. The samples consist of DNA extracted from microorganisms found in drinking water distribution system samples collected. In the background is recent University graduate Madison Haddix.

MORGANTOWN — A West Virginia University engineer is working to solve the unknowns about microorganisms growing inside pipes that bring drinking water to homes and businesses.

Supported by $505,784 from a National Science Foundation CAREER award, researcher Emily Garner has launched a five-year study to learn more about biofilms. Known as “cities of microbes,” biofilms are conglomerations of fungi, algae, bacteria and other single-celled organisms that cling to each other and to surfaces like the insides of water pipes, where they become coated in protective slime.

