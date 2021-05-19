Signs advertised $2.99 a gallon across Hampshire County Tuesday, to the dismay of drivers.
“We’ll see $4+ by the 4th of July,” Cole Roomsburg predicted gloomily on the Review’s Facebook page.
One station in Burlington was over $3.
Gasbuddy.com reported the average gas price in West Virginia stood at $2.97 Sunday, up 9.9 cents in just a week and fully $1.17 a gallon higher than a year earlier.
The average of $1.81 a gallon on May 17 a year ago was a decade low for gas prices.
On the other hand, the average at this time in 2014 stood at $3.74 — the 4th year in a row that the price had been over $3.60.
The big hurt was in 2011 where the May 17 average was $4.10 a gallon in West Virginia.
“It always goes up in the summer due to vacationing,” Lisa Boward reminded Facebook readers. “It's something everyone expects and should plan for when making vacation plans.”
Prices do usually rise as Memorial Day approaches. Part of the reason is a change by refineries to a summer blend of gas required in many states.
But part is the increasing demand for gas as we travel more in the summer — an increase spurred this year as more people venture out from home as Covid-19 conditions improve.
Prices in neighboring Virginia skyrocketed — and supplies became scarce — after computer pirates demanded (and got) $5 million in ransom to unlock the software that guides the Colonial pipeline that serves southeastern states.
The most noticeable affect in Hampshire County was the temporary shutdown at Omps Grocery in Bloomery, near the state line, for a few hours last Tuesday, and long lines at gas pumps elsewhere as people topped off their tanks.
“We are currently out of regular gas with only a few hundred gallons of Super gas,” Omps posted early May 11.
The pipeline started back up late last week, but supplies were still scarce Monday. The District of Columbia reported that 80 percent of service stations there were dry.
“With the pipeline now back in service, I expect prices to come down in the hardest hit states,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
