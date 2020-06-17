Another perspective
Editor:
In response to Nick Carroll's column Concession and Compromise June 3rd, I am disappointed to see he feels that the peaceful protesters around the world were seen as “drowned in hate”.
Certainly the looting he's probably alluding to with “large groups gathered to destroy urban America” is not the whole of the protest, as criminal as looting is. A disturbing twist fueled by some “bad apples” like the police that murdered George Floyd. But Mr Carroll, don't let that blind you to the sad reasons people rallied together.
Anger may be a better choice of words. Anger at more unjust deaths and denials of racism in our country. It is our right to protest and speak out. As it's your right to protest a bad call from an umpire. To say you hate the umpire is probably not what you feel. A simple analogy but words like “hate” and “destroy America” paint a severe picture that fails to honor the peaceful part of protesters.
Congratulations Mr Carroll on the new project at HHS and your organizing of community volunteers. My kids played on that field. Their soccer coach had to compromise with the football coach to allow that to happen.
Sam Herrmann, Paw Paw
