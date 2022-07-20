The march back to school is underway across Hampshire County.
Romney Elementary School will hold new student registration next Monday, July 25, from 7 to 11 a.m. and noon to 3 p.m.
Hampshire High School has registration scheduled the next day, from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 26.
Springfield-Green Spring Elementary was 1st out the gate with its new-student registration 2 days ago, July 18.
The county’s other schools all have their new students registering in August.
* * *
Yellow is the operative color for Hampshire County and most of the rest of the state on the 5-color Covid-19 tracking map.
Hampshire’s numbers ballooned over the past week with 70 new cases reported Monday and 31 still active. None were hospitalized.
Fully 45 of the state’s 55 counties were yellow Monday and McDowell was gold; the other 9 green.
* * *
S.J. Morse, the veneer company in Capon Bridge, has been spotlighted by the state of West Virginia among 37 businesses who are boosting the Mountain State’s economy with exports.
The state noted the company’s sales in Canada.
* * *
Average gasoline prices in West Virginia fell another 7 cents a gallon last week, averaging $4.60 Sunday in GasBuddy’s survey of 1,154 stations across the state. Prices in West Virginia are 30.9 cents lower than a month ago, but $1.57 higher than a year ago.
The national average fell 15.8 cents last week, averaging $4.51 Sunday. The national average is down 47.9 cents from a month ago, but stands $1.35 higher than a year ago.
The national average price of diesel fell 10.8 cents last week to $5.54.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.