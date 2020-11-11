ROMNEY — Downtown Romney isn’t too hard to navigate, but for 36 of Santa’s elves, they might need a little help finding their way in town.
Gina’s Soft Cloths Shop on Main Street in Romney is pairing up with Warm the Children to hold an Elf Search in town beginning the weekend after Thanksgiving and running until Dec. 19.
“I think it’s going to be fun,” said Gina Jordan, co-owner of the Soft Cloths Shop. “The whole point is to get people out and walking around.”
With 36 missing elves in Romney, there needs to be some sort of map. Jordan and Barbie Hillenbrand, who hatched the Elf Search idea initially, have created a map of a route for folks to follow on their search for Santa’s elves.
“I’m hoping the route will encourage businesses to decorate for Christmas,” Hillenbrand added. “It’d be great to reach people in Winchester, Keyser and Moorefield to come in and check out our town.”
The concept is simple: folks pick up the map of the Romney route (they’ll be sent home with kids from school and distributed to folks around the community), make their way around town and make a mark on the map where they find an elf in a business’ window. After locating as many elves as possible, the maps need to be dropped off in the Letters to Santa box that will be displayed in the Soft Cloths Shop.
Four elf hunters will be rewarded, with prizes of $100, $75, $50 and $25. Santa himself will be in the Soft Cloths Shop on Dec.19 at noon to present the awards to the lucky elf hunters.
Currently, the Elf Search map has spots for advertisers, but the deadline, Nov. 13, is approaching quickly. All proceeds for this event go to the Warm the Children fund, and folks can make separate donations as well at the donation boxes that will be located around town.
“Kids are chomping at the bit to do things,” Jordan said. “I really think it’s going to be a lot of fun.”
The River House in Capon Bridge will also be sponsoring an Elf Hunt, and while the details on the missing elves on the eastern side of the county haven’t been firmed up yet, Tina Ladd in the Hampshire County Arts Council said she’s hoping to include businesses in Capon Bridge, Augusta and Slanesville for the event.
For more questions about the Romney elf hunt, folks can contact the Soft Cloths Shop’s co-owners, Gina Jordan or Victoria Kesner or stop in the shop on Main Street in Romney.
