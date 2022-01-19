CAPON BRIDGE — For the 1st time in 18 months, every office in Capon Bridge’s town government has been filled. At the Jan. 11 Town Council meeting, David McMaster was appointed to a seat on the council and Tracey Grassi agreed to serve as town recorder.
McMaster fills the council seat from which Chantelle Burkhart resigned a year ago, and Grassi’s town recorder position has been vacant since Josie Bauknecht resigned in July 2020.
Both are elective positions, with appointed candidates serving until the next municipal election, at which point they must run for office.
The Town Council also indicated it is considering imposing a lodging tax, with half the revenue going to the town and the remainder to the county convention and visitors bureau. Attorney Logan Mantz is drafting a lodging tax ordinance for the town to review.
Though there are no hotels in town, lodging taxes also apply to AirBnB rentals. It was noted that AirBnB is set up to collect lodging taxes and remit them to the town, so the ordinance should place no additional burden on residents offering properties for rent.
In other business, the council approved an adjustment to the eastern boundary of Tim Reese’s “Basswood” property at 2925 Northwestern Pike, giving an additional 1,200 square feet to adjacent property owners Donald and Peggy Kerns.
The Kerns’ house lies within 4 feet of the old property line, and the added land will serve as a buffer between the 2 properties.
Ciro Grassi was appointed to the town planning commission, and Ashley Hamrick was hired as the town’s new accounts payable clerk. The council also approved modest pay raises for town employees other than department heads.
Mantz announced that the Capon Bridge Revitalization Group’s request for American Rescue Plan funding for the Capon School Street project had been granted by the County Commission. The funds should pay for “all the underground stuff,” including extension of the stormwater line, and for some of the landscaping to be added for stormwater control.
Thrasher project engineer Danny Braham reported the sewer project is “moving along” though they still have no date for beginning work on the new sewer plant. The earliest possible start date would be mid-February, with 2 weeks would be needed to prepare the site before construction work begins.
Thrasher’s subcontractor hit a water line in December, though Braham said the company was not at fault. Mayor Turner noted it happened “at the worst possible time” — a holiday — delaying the town’s response.
The installation of a new bridge over Dillons Run on Duff Lane bridge is still expected to begin with site work in early March, after fabrication of components in late February.
Mayor Turner thanked the Living Waters Church for providing space on the 2nd floor of the former elementary school building for the storage of the town’s Christmas forest trees and decorations.
She had worked on taking down decorations the entire previous weekend, along with council member Michelle Warnick and other volunteers, and said they would spend last Saturday moving the Christmas tree forest to its new storage space.
The mayor thanked the town’s residents and businesses for helping light up the town as part of the Christmas celebration, and said the town hopes “to keep the momentum going.” o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.