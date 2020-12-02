ROMNEY — In a unanimous decision Monday night, the school board voted to continue with virtual Fridays for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year in Hampshire County.
When the virtual Friday system began several months ago, the board noted that at the end of the 1st semester, they’d revisit the topic and determine whether to continue it or not. At Monday night’s meeting, they decided that it would be best for the schools to keep that system.
“I have reached out and had discussions with a lot of teachers, and I think these virtual Fridays are invaluable,” said board vice president Ed Morgan. “We’d be in a world of hurt if our teachers didn’t have it.”
Morgan pointed out that Gov. Jim Justice and Clay Marsh posed concerns about virtual learning over the past couple weeks.
“We know that there are very significant ramifications from the loss of the structure and the opportunity for many of our students to have education delivered in an in-person environment,” Marsh said in a press conference several weeks ago.
Morgan said that while virtual learning does present a challenge for families, teachers have been doing a “great job.”
“I don’t think we need to set this in stone,” he said, “but we can add it as warranted.”
Board member Bernie Hott made the motion to continue virtual Fridays “as long as the situation warrants it,” and Dee Dee Rinker seconded the motion.
