Board celebrates student achievement, hears safety, academic updates
SUNRISE SUMMIT — The school board got to hear from students, staff and administrators at their meeting Monday, held at Hampshire High School – which resulted in the revelation that the school has jumped from its ranking among 112 schools in the state.
Kelly Cochran with the Romney Ruritan Club appeared in front of the board, asking them to once again support their summer “Safety Town,” a program designed for kids to learn about the rules of the road and get familiar with first responders.
Last year, only four kids participated, Cochran said, but it was only the program’s first year. With the board’s support, she said, they can get the word home to parents.
Monday’s meeting was also an evening of celebrations, with the board highlighting Pro-Start teacher Ann Nesbit and her students for providing the “really creative” cupcakes for the board’s monthly “CAKE” awards (Catch a Kid Excelling).
Micah Moreland and Mason Wolford of Romney Middle and Rachel Chapman of Capon Bridge Middle were lauded as this year’s Golden Horseshoe winners, and will travel to Charleston to be recognized at the Golden Horseshoe Ceremony at the West Virginia Culture Center.
The high school’s HOSA group (Health Occupations Students of America) also got their time in the sun, with recognition of the group’s state leadership successes:
Amarie Corbin – First place, Pharmacology
Savannah Voit – First place, Nursing Assistant
Bret Hano – Second place, Medical Law and Ethics
Emma Custer – Second place, Extemporaneous Writing
Giovanna Matthews – Second place, Nutrition
Serenity Pitcock – Third place, Veterinary Science
Kaitlyn Shockey – Third Place, Research Poster
Bret Hano is also the state HOSA reporter, and he shared some of his insight and how being involved with HOSA has helped him socially and academically.
“It’s made me more open to uncomfortable things,” he admitted.
He added that it has aided with his work habits, his ability to balance his work, public speaking, proper public etiquette and help him along to his future career as a paramedic.
Students involved with the HHS Italian Exchange also presented to the board about their experiences on their recent trip – the 24th year of the exchange. The group showed photos from their trip, laughing and recounting experiences such as seeing the Leaning Tower of Pisa, visiting a chocolate factory (as well as a cheese factory), making pesto, learning about Charlemagne, speaking to locals and engaging with their Italian counterparts.
Taylor Treadway, a junior, also gave her perspective and a few updates on the Educators Rising chapter at the high school – she’s currently on track in the “Grow Your Own” program that aims to keep good teachers out of school in their home communities for a few years.
The board is working with Romney Federal Credit Union for a scholarship for a graduating senior, with the credit union matching board funds to award a deserving student.
Monday’s meeting also acted as a check-in with the high school administrators, who presented their LSIC report (local school improvement council) for the soon-to-be-over school year.
Top of that list was the school’s “School Digger” ranking, which before Covid-19, placed HHS at 101st out of 114 schools. In 2021, the school’s ranking was 87th out of 113, said principal Adam Feazell.
This year? There has been a “massive jump,” he said, placing HHS at 51st out of 112.
“We’re not perfect by any means, but there’s a lot of good things going on here,” he said. “We are seeing a lot of good things coming.”
Chronic absenteeism is still an issue, Feazell said, adding that the school didn’t meet its goal of dropping the rate by 25 percent, but it did improve.
Administrator Julie Landis emphasized the successes of the school’s CTE department, pointing out that tomorrow, Thursday, May 18 at 9:30 a.m., the school will be having their annual CTE awards ceremony.
Safety was also a point of discussion.
“We have a lot of doors, and many of them have been replaced,” Feazell said. The school has different preparedness drills to engage students and staff, and every day there’s a decrease in the number of classroom doors that are propped open.
Monday’s meeting also served as a public hearing for the 2024 budget, which they adopted. Board members also approved a memorandum of understanding between HHS and Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College to provide educational services to the high school students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.