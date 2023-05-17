Board celebrates student achievement, hears safety, academic updates

School board May 17

Ann Nesbit (pictured far right) and her students were celebrated for their creativity and excellent food in the HHS Pro-Start program at Monday night’s meeting.

SUNRISE SUMMIT — The school board got to hear from students, staff and administrators at their meeting Monday, held at Hampshire High School – which resulted in the revelation that the school has jumped from its ranking among 112 schools in the state.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.