Hampshire County will have to compete with entities from across the Mountain State to get a share of the state’s billion-dollar plan to bring broadband to 200,000 more homes and businesses.
Gov. Jim Justice unveiled the billion-dollar strategy in late October. It combines funding from federal, state and local governments, along with matching investments from private-sector partners, to accelerate the expansion of high-speed Internet to underserved areas of the state.
Details on where and when service will be rolled out are scant.
“I can tell you that we will be as close to it and on top of it as we possibly can, as this is one of the Commissions top priorities,” County Commission President Brian Eglinger said.
He said the county’s Broadband Council is in constant communications with the State Broadband Development Office, monitoring the process as information is released
Hampshire will likely be participating in webinars that the State Council will be hosting over the next several weeks on grant guidelines, Eglinger said.
Meanwhile, the County Commission last week pledged $1.2 million of the American Rescue Plan funds it will receive to extend fiber optic service to the center of the county — 35 miles in all. Lines will run 15 miles east from the Romney Middle School to Cooper Mountain, 9.6 miles from Grassy Lick up Ford Hill Road to Augusta, and the rest along the Bloomery Pike to Slanesville.
After the county provides the fiber optic backbone, HardyNet can come in and connect homes and businesses.
Gov. Justice’s plan represents by far the largest investment in broadband in the state’s history.
It will add a $236 million state broadband program to $362 million in Federal Communications Commission funding and $120 million from other state and federal sources, for a total of $718 million in government funding expected to be allocated within a year.
The funds will be allocated through competitive programs that draw matching funds from private-sector and local government partners, generating more than $1 billion in total broadband investment.
The state Broadband Office estimates that this combination of resources will expand broadband availability to at least 200,000 new locations in West Virginia.
FCC data shows at least 30% of West Virginia’s rural homes and businesses currently lack adequate broadband access, leaving the state with one of the nation’s lowest broadband connectivity rates. Broadband expansion in West Virginia has been hindered by the cost of extending networks into mountainous rural areas.
“This is surely a landmark day for West Virginia,” Justice said. “We’ve been talking for years about how to fix the rural broadband problem. Now we’re finally going to do it.”
The state has spent more than 2 years comprehensively mapping broadband access around the state, resulting in a detailed inventory of underserved locations that will allow pinpoint funding allocation.
The primary programs involved in the billion-dollar initiative are:
• The Rural Digital Opportunity Fund from the Federal Communications Commission, which offers Internet Service Providers grants to extend service to underserved areas.
The program centers on a reverse auction in which ISPs compete for grants to connect underserved census tracts, with each tract awarded to the ISP that can connect it with the least amount of federal subsidization.
The RDOF program favors large corporations, but Justice issued an executive order a year ago providing a financial backstop for small ISPs that win grants here.
Justice’s financial commitment propelled West Virginia to the highest per-capita rate of funding in the country at $202 per person, for a total of $362 million. The program is expected to provide broadband availability to approximately 119,000 homes and businesses over five years.
• The West Virginia State Broadband Initiative will be operated by the state Office of Broadband and Broadband Council, using American Rescue Plan Act and state-budget funding.
ARPA’s Capital Projects Fund includes $136 million for broadband in West Virginia. Last week the Legislature added $90 million more, along with a $10 million appropriation of state general revenue funds for wireless broadband projects. These sources will provide $236 million in combined funding for the state’s own competitive broadband projects initiative.
The state initiative includes 4 programs, all competitively bid.
The Line Extension Advancement and Development program will give ISPs grants to expand existing fiber and cable networks. The GigReady Initiative will match Arp funds that are going directly to local governments that develop projects to pool their broadband investments.
The Major Broadband Project Strategies program will focus on large-scale multicounty projects that require additional resources to achieve rapid implementation. And the Wireless Internet Networks program will use $10 million in state general revenue funds to expand and improve existing wireless Internet networks.
The Broadband Office projects that the first homes and businesses to be connected in the state-based program will gain broadband access by the end of this year.
The program’s matching-funds requirement is expected to generate at least $150 million in investment beyond the $236 million state contribution, for a total state-based program impact of at least $386 million.
• Other existing funding sources, primarily federal, are expected to contribute at least $120 million to broadband development in West Virginia over the next 5 years. These include the FCC, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Appalachian Regional Commission and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.
The state Office of Broadband and Broadband Council will coordinate with those programs to ensure that state funds are allocated efficiently and maximum broadband coverage is obtained. o
