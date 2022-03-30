Slanesville gets rolling on ‘exploratory’ STEAM bus lab
This past summer, Principal Jodie Long secured an old school bus to use as a “mobile STEAM lab,” a place for students to explore topics related to science, technology, engineering, art and math at Slanesville. The current school building is small, Long said last summer, so a creative way to store and use science and tech supplies is a welcome addition.
While Slanesville’s school building will eventually be closed with the construction of the new schools in the county, the mobile lab can go with them to the new school’s site.
Right now, the bus is just starting to receive its makeover, as Winchester artist Sarah Gallahan was onsite last week, sanding, priming and spray-painting the entire bus a fun, funky pastel green color.
And that’s just the background, the principal said, and she hopes the entire lab will be completed in a few months.
“We are super excited for our STEAM bus to be open for students,” Long said. “Sarah…has designed a beautiful mural with STEAM as the focal point.”
Gallahan said she plans to get cracking on the actual bus mural itself next week, keeping her fingers crossed for friendlier April weather than the blustery, gray March days of the last week and a half.
“I’ve painted on vehicles before,” Gallahan explained, vehicles like box trucks and RVs. “But this is my 1st bus.”
Long contacted Gallahan about the project, after they met a couple years ago at Winchester’s Daniel Morgan Intermediate, where the artist was painting murals for the school.
“She spoke to me about the project of having a STEAM bus for the kids, and I was happy to sketch up a rendering for it,” she added.
Long described her plan for the bus earlier this fall, explaining that once the bus is open for business, staff members can sign the bus and the supplies within it out as they need it. Because SES focuses on “exploratory learning,” Long said, the bus is a natural and “exciting” addition to the school.
While the outside of the bus will be vibrant and represent both SES and John J. Cornwell students (since several of the JJC students will eventually be attending the new North Elementary School down the line), the interior will facilitate Long’s goal of exploratory education. The seats will be reworked to face each other so students can work collaboratively, and 1 long countertop will act as a workstation inside the bus.
Gallahan called her plan for the artwork on the exterior “graffiti-esque,” and hinted that there may be some possible 5th grade participation on either the front or the back of the vehicle.
“(The lab) will certainly bring excitement to our students as they embark on a journey through the world of experimentation in a new, exciting leaning environment,” Long said, and added that the current plans are for the lab to be open in mid-May.
