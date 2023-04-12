CAPON BRIDGE — Capon Bridge’s second “Tree Jamboree” is coming up fast, so mark those calendars.
The Friends of the Cacapon River group is sponsoring the event on Saturday, April 22. Volunteers will plant 24 trees around the town from 10 a.m. until 1. The trees will be provided by the Carla Hardy CommuniTree project and the Cacapon Institute.
“Last year’s Tree Jamboree was such a fun day!” said Tim Reese, President of the Friends of the Cacapon River. “It is so exciting to have the entire town involved.”
Trees can provide benefits in many different realms – more trees improve a community’s air quality, mitigate storm runoff and of course improve aesthetics and provide shade. The effort is made possible with the cooperation of several Capon Bridge groups, including the Town of Capon Bridge, Fort Edwards Foundation, Capon Bridge United Methodist Church, The River House and Hampshire County Parks & Recreation.
Volunteers should aim to meet at the Capon Bridge Town Hall – 259 Whitacre Loop, just off Cold Stream Road – at 10 a.m. They should bring with them gloves, boots and a can-do spirit.
For more information visit the Friends of the Cacapon River Facebook page (facebook.com/CacaponRiver) or reach out to Tim Reese at tim@cacaponriver.org.
Keep the Cacapon River Clean Initiative is sponsored by the Friends of the Cacapon River, Cacapon Institute, Upper Potomac Riverkeeper and the Cacapon and Lost Rivers Land Trust to focus attention on water quality issues and to engage in volunteer activities for river enthusiasts. For additional information, go to any of the sponsoring organizations’ Facebook pages or websites or email Tim Reese.
The mission of the Friends of the Cacapon River is to preserve, protect, and promote the environmental health and scenic character of the Cacapon River and its watershed.
