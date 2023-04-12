Tree Jamboree

From 2022: Volunteers Dorothy Kengla and Mayor Laura Turner are all smiles during last year’s Tree Jamboree.

CAPON BRIDGE — Capon Bridge’s second “Tree Jamboree” is coming up fast, so mark those calendars.

The Friends of the Cacapon River group is sponsoring the event on Saturday, April 22. Volunteers will plant 24 trees around the town from 10 a.m. until 1. The trees will be provided by the Carla Hardy CommuniTree project and the Cacapon Institute.

