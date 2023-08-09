ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Planning Commission invites the public to help preserve an important part of the county’s heritage – its disappearing gravesites.
They will hold a public meeting on the second floor of the county courthouse at 7 p.m. next Tuesday, Aug. 15.
Seven years ago, the planning commission began seeking information on Hampshire County’s forgotten graves and hired a consultant to locate them.
The work that was done was acknowledged to be incomplete, and now the historic landmarks commission is asking for help in completing the work.
They ask anyone aware of old graves located somewhere in the county to attend the meeting and participate in the project. They want to hear about gravesites people know about and try to locate them on a county map – information that will be a valuable asset as they begin a new phase of their cemetery survey.
A grant from the State Historic Preservation Office has made it possible for the commission to hire a consultant that they hope can locate another 100 of an estimated 150 cemeteries not found in the earlier phase of the survey, which was completed in 2017.
As the oldest county in the state, Hampshire County has many cemeteries located through its 640 square miles, many of them old family plots that are vanishing.
Gravestones are toppled by tree roots, burrowing groundhogs or cattle. Trees fill what was once an open field, and soon all trace of them is gone.
This creates problems for the county planning office, which needs to know where graves are present in order to prevent anyone from building on them or otherwise disturbing them. It is illegal to disturb a grave – but what if no one knows it is there?
Also, an interest in family history is leading an increased number of people to come to Hampshire County seeking their ancestors. The survey should be helpful to them, and also help protect the gravesites from destruction.
There were 152 graveyards identified in the initial phase of the survey, done by Archeological Consultants of the Midwest and also funded by SHPO.
Over 40 percent of the gravesites they found were reported to be “endangered” – likely to disappear entirely if nothing is done to save them. Though a few were isolated graves, the majority of the sites held 15 graves or more.
Commission members believe many more such sites are waiting to be discovered, noting that local historian Charles Hall provides a numbered list of 353 Hampshire County graveyards on his “Historic Hampshire” website.
Information gathered in this new phase of the survey will be available to anyone trying to locate their connection to Hampshire County. The survey report will include GPS coordinates and longitude and latitude as well as names of the cemeteries, photographs and road signs.
Since many cemeteries are known by several family names, the survey will include that information. It will also include any historical information that will make the site eligible for inclusion on the National Registry of Historic Properties.
Information from this survey will be added to the previous survey, which produced a report placed in the county planning office where it is available to the public.
The Historic Landmarks Commission is hoping for a good turnout at their meeting on Aug. 15, to help them continue their work of documenting the county’s forgotten gravesites.
People unable to attend the meeting should contact Carol Shaw at carolmshaw205@gmail.com or text her at 304-822-0931 to share any information they might have that would help the commission locate additional gravesites.
