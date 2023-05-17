ROMNEY — “I’m excited about coming home.”
That’s Jon Todd Hott’s overarching sentiment about taking over the position as director of the Hampshire County Development Authority (HCDA).
Hott grew up on a farm here, but said as a teenager he was itching to leave.
Now, after having lived in North Carolina for over three decades and cultivating a strong – and diverse – business background, he’s itching to return and get his hands in the world of economic development.
“There seems to be a lot of economic activity in the county,” he said. “I’m looking forward to it, to learning the inner details of what’s going on here.”
There are lots of details to grasp, and Hott said that’s probably his biggest challenge in the short term – simply getting a handle on the current landscape of business in Hampshire County.
There’s a lot going on here, business-wise – Aquabanq’s move to the Capon Bridge Technology Park, Romney’s old hospital and HCDA’s property swap with the school board, the future rail spur in the Romney business park, just to name a few, though that’s nowhere near a comprehensive list.
Not to mention, countless names, faces and agencies at the county, regional and state levels.
“I know there’s obviously politics involved in this job as well, and I need to get to know those players,” he admitted. “I need to sit back, learn the players and be well informed, and I think that’s the best thing I can do.”
It’s no secret that many folks in Hampshire work outside of county lines, mostly either across the northern border into Maryland, or heading east into Virginia.
One of Hott’s big goals? Keep more employed people here.
“I’ve been home enough to know 20 years ago, people would leave the county on a daily basis and go to Cumberland or Winchester to work. Unless you were a farmer or teacher, there weren’t jobs in the county,” he explained. “I want to keep some of our citizens local…wouldn’t it be nice to just stay in the county?”
It’s easier said than done, sure, he said. But bringing in new businesses, as well as encouraging current businesses to expand is the way to keep those people here. A commute from, say, Augusta to Capon Bridge is much better than a commute from Augusta across the border, he pointed out.
Hott has been living just outside of Charlotte, N.C. for over 30 years, in a small town called Kannapolis (“the home of Dale Earnhardt, for all the NASCAR fans,” he said). He and his wife moved there after meeting in college at Lenoir-Rhyne University. They decided that when it would be time for them to retire, they’d move to Hott’s homeplace in Hampshire County.
They’ll be residing in Augusta, on a farm between Hott’s dad, retired educator and administrator Allen Hott, and his uncle.
“I am so excited to get out of the big city,” he said.
Hott has worked with insurance companies – and even ended up buying an insurance company – then moved into the residential and commercial waste removal business.
“Going from banking to garbage was quite a change,” he laughed.
He worked himself into the ground, laboring early mornings and extremely late nights. He and his wife have also been in the real estate business, with rental properties in Charlotte.
He even had a brief stint of teaching business at a high school down there.
“I’ve had my hands in lots of different things. I’ve worked with manufacturers and distributors…I know what they’re looking for,” he said, adding that he has the “gift of gab” – “I inherited that from my father,” he said.
Being “open-minded” is the biggest part of Hott’s game plan for now, and just being enthusiastic to be back in his old stomping grounds of Hampshire County. His first HCDA meeting is today, May 17, and he said he’s eager to roll up his sleeves and get to work.
“It’s about what’s best for the community and county as a whole,” he added. “I’m excited about it; I’m very ready to get in there.”
