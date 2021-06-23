A representative from the West Virginia Development Office told the Hampshire County Development Authority board last week about its Pilot Project Program, which encourages development by offering tax abatements to bring businesses to the area.
Jim Linsenmeyer pointed out this could be useful in bringing in a business that might otherwise choose to locate somewhere else, and can be used to require hiring of employees at good salaries too.
He said getting businesses to locate in West Virginia can be difficult because the state personal property and real estate taxes are higher than in other locations along the I-81 corridor. Some other states do not tax personal property at all.
To participate in the Pilot Project Program a business must be willing to sign over assets to the county, making the property and equipment non-taxable until they are returned to private ownership.
Once back in private hands, the property is taxed at the same rate as other properties, adding to the county tax base. This and the provision of good-paying jobs would be the chief benefits to the county.
The period of time and amount of the rebate could vary. Linsenmeyer described the usual approach as a scaled down discount that might, for example, relieve a business of 80% of its tax burden the 1st year, 60% the 2nd, 40% the 3rd, and by the 5th year return the property to full taxation.
The approach can be used for real property and personal property taxes, Linsenmeyer said. The board discussed its potential application to the planned solar farm south of Augusta, where the business will lease the land, but own the equipment.
Requiring a business pay wages at or above the county median is also possible. Linsenmeyer promised to supply the authority with a grid used by Washington County, Md., that bases the amount of tax discount on the number of good-paying jobs provided.
In other business, Thrasher Group project engineer Patricia Escoriaza reported that work on the Capon Bridge Technology Park access road is almost complete, though Potomac Edison still has a pole in the middle of the road. Once finished, the road will be turned over to the state Division of Highways, for them to maintain.
The authority’s executive director, Eileen Johnson, added the goal is to have the pole removed and the road asphalted by the end of July.
• Escoriaza also reported that raising the Lot 1 pad in the Romney Business Park out of the floodplain should cost less than $60,000, after which FEMA will return and re-evaluate. This should be done by the end of October.
• Johnson asked board members with expiring terms to let her know if they wanted to be reappointed, and said County Commission President Brian Eglinger had said the commission would be appointing Tamitha Wilkins, who took Stephanie Shoemaker’s place as administrator of the county health department, to fill Shoemaker’s place on the board.
Johnson asked if the board would like to diversify, noting that they have around 14 active members now and could have up to 23. Board members are appointed by the County Commission.
