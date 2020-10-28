Attendance not a cake walk this fall
“Attendance is not easy right now,” she admitted at last Monday’s school board meeting. “We need to make sure we are servicing all of our students and that we are able to be in contact with all of our students.”
Board president Debbie Champ brought up the question of children who have not been in contact with the schools at all, and Pancione read out a couple of figures of students who haven’t been accounted for: 1 student at Romney Middle, 3 at Capon Bridge Middle, 2 at Romney Elementary, 1 at Capon Bridge Elementary, 1 at Slanesville and 6 at Hampshire High.
“Time is valuable with this,” Haines said. “We need to make contact with students so we’re not losing them.”
Haines also had updated numbers on the percentages of virtual students at every school in the county, and out of those 9 schools Hampshire is looking at an average of about 25 percent.
Also at last Monday night’s meeting:
- John Ellifritz, HHS alternative education teacher, brought concerns to the board regarding the 5-color metric used to determine the instructional and extracurricular activities at the schools.
- The discussion surrounding Pancione’s contract renewal was also postponed and will be revisited later this winter.
- Four Hampshire County school fundraisers were approved for Augusta Elementary, Springfield–Green Spring Elementary, Capon Bridge Middle and HHS. The fundraiser request for Romney Middle’s girl’s basketball shoot-a-thon was removed because it was submitted to the board without a safety plan.
- The board approved the revised cost of land that had been purchased for the new Central elementary school in Augusta, an increase from 15 acres for $75,000 to 17.841 acres for $89,205. Board vice president Ed Morgan called this an “exciting” step for Hampshire County toward the construction of the 3 new elementary schools. o
