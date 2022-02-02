1
CHARLESTON — Construction of a portion of Corridor H in West Virginia is getting a federal funding boost.
Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito and Rep. David McKinley announced $37 million in funding for work this year on the project from President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure deal. It will provide nearly $200 million over the next five years for the four-lane highway.
Corridor H is among the last uncompleted sections of the Appalachian highway system proposed more than 50 years ago in the Kennedy and Johnson administrations.
The highway is intended to run 130 miles from Interstate 79 at Weston to the Virginia border. Proponents say it would open the rural region to economic development.
Groundhog Day event being held at State Wildlife Center
2
BUCKHANNON — The West Virginia State Wildlife Center is hosting its Groundhog Day event next week, complete with a weather forecast from French Creek Freddie.
The event opens at 8:30 a.m. today (Wednesday) at the center in Upshur County, with activities beginning at 9:30 a.m. and French Creek Freddie emerging from his den at 10 a.m. to predict whether winter will go on another six weeks or there will be an early spring.
Live music will be provided by the French Creek Elementary School Choir, and there will be refreshments, activities and opportunities to tour the Wildlife Center, the state Division of Natural Resources said in a news release.
Bill would allow
residents to make
liquor at home
3
CHARLESTON — West Virginia lawmakers are considering a proposal that would allow people to make liquor at home for themselves and for family members.
According to West Virginia state law, it is already legal for people to make beer and wine at home.
House Bill 2972 would allow people over the age of 21 to make up to 50 gallons of liquor at home in a year. If there are two or more people over 21 living in a household, families can make up to 100 gallons of liquor per year.
The proposal bans the sale of any liquor made at home. It passed the West Virginia House of Delegates last week and is now headed to the state Senate. A similar piece of legislation was introduced last year during the state’s legislative session, but it failed. It passed the House but stalled in the Senate.
House honors former Speaker Robert Kiss
4
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia House of Delegates honored former Speaker Robert Kiss last week before Gov. Jim Justice delivered his State of the State address.
Kiss spent a decade as speaker of the West Virginia House of Delegates and later served as state Department of Revenue secretary. He died in November of cancer at age 63.
A Raleigh County Democrat, Kiss served in the House of Delegates from 1989 until 2007, including his final 10 years as speaker.
He later spent more than 3 years under Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin as secretary of the Department of Revenue, which oversees both tax collections and budget planning. Kiss also was a member of a Charleston law firm.
(1) comment
My response to sub-article #3: I'll drink to that!!!
