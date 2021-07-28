It’s a thousand miles by car and a whole lot more time than I want to spend on the road to get there and back.
So I fired up my Expedia account and started checking airfares and confirmed once again my deep-seated belief that flying is a nightmare.
It doesn’t help that Romney is 2 to 3 hours from any major airport — Dulles, Reagan National, BWI or Pittsburgh.
And while I could fly directly into Joplin, about 20 miles from my folks’ home, I also needed to check if I could save money flying to the nearby airports in Tulsa, Northwest Arkansas or Springfield, Mo.
The options were headache inducing. They were also miserable for time management: Fly out early, have a 4- or 5-hour layover somewhere and get there late.
Or fly late and get there the next day. Honest.
Prices didn’t seem like much of a bargain either. Granted, I wanted (maybe needed) to go, so money shouldn’t really matter, but there’s a tightwad in me that cared about the price tag.
Getting to the airport is a headache. Getting through a mega-airport is a time-consuming headache. Getting from here to there was an even more time-consuming headache and I was going to pay a king’s ransom for the effort.
Then, on a whim, I checked out the airport in Johnstown, Pa. — the John Murtha- Johnstown-Cambria County Airport, as it turns out to be.
Jesus was surely smiling on me.
The flight took me to O’Hare Airport in Chicago and then on to Joplin with a short layover. Leave in the morning and arrive by lunch. Sunday’s flight back was just as convenient.
Johnstown lies closer than any of the big airports and it’s easier to get to — 28 to Cumberland, I-68 over to Grantsville and U.S. 219 up to the airport.
Since only 1 flight was leaving Johnstown that morning, clearing through security was a snap.
Did I mention the tickets were like $180 cheaper than at any of the big airports?
If this sounds like a plug for the John Murtha-Johnstown-Cambria County Airport, then you are reading it correctly. The connection to O’Hare means you can get anywhere in the country pretty easily. Or abroad.
Final wacky note about the flight: my connection at O’Hare was super easy. I flew out of the same gate a little more than an hour after I arrived.
In fact, it turned out, I was on the same plane with the same flight crew. As I deplaned in Joplin, I thanked the pilot for bringing me all the way from Johnstown. He did a doubletake. I guess not many people make that trip.
Flying’s not as fun for me as it was when my body wasn’t as achy and unpredictable in old-man ways as it once was.
Realizing that all the airlines offer inflight these days is a (non-alcoholic) drink didn’t make me like the experience any more. No peanuts, no nothing.
I didn’t check luggage (too expensive, too likely to not get there at the same time I did). I thought my carry-on was big, but it was just medium-sized compared to some of the luggage people were cramming into the overhead bins.
Having my sister drive me through Joplin and on to the homestead was eye-opening. You might recall that a huge swath of that city of 50,000 was leveled by a tornado 10 years ago.
Well, Joplin has rebuilt and Range Line, the main north-south drag on the east side of town, is as busy and bewildering as ever.
We passed what is touted as the nation’s busiest Chick-Fil-A at lunchtime. Traffic was backed up on Range Line several cars deep, both directions. Fast food was going to be slow to get.
And if you think roundabouts are a headache, you’d have a migraine making your way through Joplin.
To complicate matters even more, the geniuses at their state highway department had decided that traffic would flow even better through an Interstate underpass if the direction of traffic was switched for a few blocks on either side.
So, headed south, we crossed over to travel on the left side of the road and the northbound cars were on our right; then we switched back.
I don’t know how it helped.
I was mildly discombobulated as we sped down the 2-lane state highway toward Seneca. Then I realized why.
It was straight and it was flat. No Cooper’s Mountain to crest or even a Dunmore Ridge.
No hairpin curves or climbing lanes.
I was glad to see my parents — my 99-year-old father and his much younger 2nd wife. (Mom’s 92; he was a 25-year-old divorcee when he married this 18-year-old college co-ed 73 years ago.)
But for all the sweet, gentle time we had just talking and sitting and eating, I missed these hills and hollers.
Coming home never felt so good.
