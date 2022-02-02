Countywide Relay for Life event planned for spring
AUGUSTA — Relay for Life teams here have been patient and working hard to raise money over the last 2 years, and this spring will see a return to an in-person event and a kickoff in March.
Relay organizer Patty Wygal said that there “seems to be a lot of interest this year,” but due to Covid-19 restrictions at the national level and through the American Cancer Society, Hampshire County Relay for Life has had to get creative with raising money.
“The American Cancer Society asked us not to have meetings with 15 or more people,” Wygal explained. She said that the gathering restrictions may be lifted at the end of February, which will open the door for planning meetings to get the ball rolling. “We do plan to have a kickoff in March and try to get back on track again,” she said.
Wygal pointed out that there were a handful of teams that, even though the last 2 years have been a challenge without being able to gather as a group, were able to still raise money for the cause.
One is the Bank of Romney team at the Augusta Branch, Wygal said, commenting, “They deserve some credit.”
Judy Miller, a member of the bank’s Relay team, said the team presented Wygal with a check for $9,000 in September.
“We do really well with (the fundraising), and we enjoy it,” Miller explained. “We just started selling stuff at the bank; we did beef sticks for several months, and customers loved them and are asking us to do them again.”
Wygal commended the bank’s Relay team, saying that they thought outside the box to raise money for fighting cancer within the community.
“They were keeping right with it during the pandemic,” she said. “They didn’t let it stop them.”
Barring anything extremely grave with the Covid situation here in Hampshire County, Wygal said that this spring would be a go for a countywide Relay event.
“Everyone has a reason and a story about why they Relay,” she said. “It’s been tough for people who are fighting cancer.”
Miller added that the cause hits close to home for her and many Bank of Romney employees, so they’re passionate about raising the money.
“I’ve done Relay for, oh gosh, since ’85,” she said. “It just really hits home, and my family is full of it.”
