CAPON BRIDGE — Updated plans for a “Light Up Capon Bridge” Christmas celebration were laid out for the Town Council last week.
Councilwoman Michelle Warnick reported there are approximately 30 trees for the town’s Christmas tree forest. Tim Reese will put up plastic wind barriers on the sides of the library pavilion to protect the trees.
The official town tree lighting ceremony will be part of the Dec. 4 festivities at the Capon Bridge Public Library, which will include the official opening of the Christmas tree forest in the library pavilion as well as Christmas carols and a live nativity.
The United Methodist Church will provide hot chocolate, and people are donating cookies for the ceremony. A donation box will be available, with contributions used to buy more decorations for next year.
Each grade at Capon Bridge Elementary School will have a tree in the Christmas tree forest, and the students are making handmade ornaments to hang on the class tree the morning of Nov. 29.
On Dec. 20, children will carol through town starting about 11:45 a.m.
The town beautification committee asks that “Light Up Capon Bridge” Christmas lights go on after Thanksgiving and stay up until New Year’s.
Police Chief Miles Spence will ask DOH again about routing the town Christmas parade down U.S. 50, since it is now clear the bridge will not be under construction until after Dec. 4, and bridge construction had been the reason given for refusing an earlier request.
The Capon Bridge Public Library was reported to be $2,000 short of the funds needed to pay for new sidewalks connecting the library with the town museum and the library parking lot with the pavilion. The town council agreed to donate $1,000, noting they had been granted free use of the library pavilion during the worst of the pandemic. o
