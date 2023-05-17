Four Slanesville Elementary students were named as regional winners of the West Virginia Attorney General’s competition designed to spur creativity and raise awareness of prescription painkiller abuse.
Tinley Thorne, Lakelyn Kinser, Mikalaya Simpson and Jaxson Synovec – all Slanesville students – were all named winners in the Eastern Panhandle region.
There were a total of 2,347 entries from 2,450 students at 66 middle and elementary schools statewide. Submissions included a mix of drawings, poems and other creative endeavors aiming to promote awareness of opioid abuse.
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded $1,250 last week to the Hampshire County Public Library in Romney. They awarded more than $61,000 in literacy grants to West Virginia nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools as a part of their historical, one-day literacy donation of over $13 million nationwide.
The grants awarded to organizations in the Mountain State are expected to positively impact the lives of over 3,400 individuals.
The grants aim to support schools, libraries and nonprofits within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store in implementing new literacy initiatives – or expanding existing ones. Funding may be used to purchase new technology, equipment, books, materials or software to enhance literacy programs.
The auction for the sale of the John J. Cornwell school building and property has been postponed, the school board alerted folks from their website Tuesday morning.
At the school board meeting Monday night, the board entered into a lengthy executive session to talk about “land and assets.”
The double-wide trailer at John J. Cornwell has already been sold.
Pool fundraiser brainstorming will continue next week with a meeting at the Romney Fire Hall Monday, May 22 at 5:30 p.m.
The long-term goal? Get a new community aquatic center built in Romney.
The short-term goal? Get some ideas about how best to raise money in the community.
Donations have already begun to trickle in, and a fundraising bake sale over the weekend brought in $339.
The community forum for the WVSDB Admin Building memorial will take place tomorrow, Thursday, May 18 at 6 p.m. in the Multipurpose Room (Sevigny Building) on the WVSDB campus.
Representatives from ZMM Architects will hear input from community members about the future memorial and what it will entail.
Average gas prices in West Virginia have fallen 3.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.39 per gallon, revealed a survey from GasBuddy. Prices here are 16.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand at 87.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
