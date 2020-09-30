HHS administration tweaks approach to discipline
ROMNEY — At last week’s school board meeting, Hampshire High School alternative education teacher John Ellifritz teamed up with principal Mike Dufrene to present the board with some of the changes to the alternative education program itself, as well as the vision for discipline on Sunrise Summit.
The key to the vision is a simple one: educate the staff and students about what exactly the alt. ed. and option programs are, and then institute a team approach to dealing with discipline.
“We don’t want option or alt. ed. to be a free pass,” Dufrene explained to the board. “We want to show them a way to get back.”
Students are placed in alternative education after the board recommends them for expulsion, and Ellifritz is present at the expulsion hearings.
“Some kids may need John’s hard love,” said board president Debbie Champ. “We like to have his input, that’s why we asked him to be present for all expulsion hearings.”
Ellifritz took a few minutes to explain the changes this year in the program, as well as some of the goals, which included removing the stereotype around the students in the program.
“I want to break that stereotype. They’re a part of HHS, they shouldn’t be labeled by anyone,” Dufrene said. “We’re going to break that stereotype.”
The change for the 2020-21 school year is that a committee is in place that will decide the best placement for the student, and a lead teacher will talk with all parties to get the background information on that student.
The students in the program will now be given a normal HHS schedule. The lead teacher will look at that schedule and determine what blocks the student needs to be over in the alternative education building. Once that is done, those blocks will be rolled over to a Q class on their schedule (as if it was going to be virtual).
An instructional guide will then be added to that block with the name of the alternative education teacher, and this shows that they’re over in the alternative education building if they’re needed.
Once in the building, students will be working through Schoology, with the alternative teacher available to help 1-on-1 and also act as an advocate for the student. This process allows easier transition back into HHS, but Ellifritz said initially he wasn’t sure about the changes.
“The reason I balked at this at first was that it was change,” Ellifritz said simply. “But this way, we’re actually able to service the kids more.”
Dufrene added some big-picture perspective.
“We are trying to create the best learning environment for a student at that time,” he said. “It could be 1 block, a day, 9 weeks.”
Board member Dee Dee Rinker led the board with praise for the program’s changes, calling it “spot on, on-target for them.”
Right now, the alternative education program has 9 brick-and-mortar students, and 4 that are learning virtually. This small class setting, Ellifritz explained, is part of what makes the program successful at HHS, because many of the students thrive in smaller settings with fewer students.
Another disciplinary change at the high school is the in-school suspension. Now, any student given ISS will be reporting to alternative education to serve it. Dufrene explained that “levels of intervention” are going to be in place to stop disruptive behaviors, such as having an administrator meet with the student 1-on-1 after class instead of calling them out in front of their peers, minimizing the risk for that student to be humiliated, potentially making a tough situation worse.
Ellifritz also took a few moments to squash common misconceptions about the option pathway at the high school, highlighting that it isn’t the “easy” pathway, it’s not for folks who “goofed off” during their high school career, it’s definitely not a way to get out of a class just because a student may not like their teacher and it’s not a way to graduate early.
As far as the changes to discipline up at HHS, Dufrene and Ellifritz are working to change labels and stereotypes and encourage both staff and students to be open minded.
“No student was born bad,” Dufrene remarked about the harmful student stereotype. “They just made bad decisions based on everything they have to deal with.”
