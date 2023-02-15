In just a few more weeks, spring fire season will be underway, and the state Division of Forestry is urging folks to be cautious burning during dry, windy conditions.
It has been a fairly dry winter so far, said assistant state forester-fire Jeremy Jones.
“The warmer temperatures and higher winds tend to dry out the fine fuels like leaves and grass,” he said. “We have seen an uptick of fires in the past few days, with 30 fires burning 150 acres, so we urge caution at this time.”
Wetter weather has been forecasted for the next few weeks in some areas in the Mountain State; Jones said he hopes the system rolling through will bring on some precipitation.
“Until then, we ask that you please listen to the weather report, and if high winds are called for, please refrain from burning,” he added.
Spring fire season begins officially on March 1.
There are a few tips to keep in mind to make sure you’re burning safely this season – and a more comprehensive summary of forest fire laws and safe fire practices can be found on the state Division of Forestry website, wvforestry.com.
• Before leaving any fire for any length of time, the fire must be extinguished completely.
• Clear at least a 10-foot area (called a “safety strip”) around the fire, and make sure all burnable material has been removed from the site.
• Any equipment that can throw sparks and operating on land subject to fire by any cause must be provided with an adequate spark arrestor.
• If your fire escapes, you are liable for the costs of fighting the fire and any damage the fire may cause.
