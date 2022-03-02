Dear Mom,
Soon after you died 2 decades ago, my city life — chartered by congested streets and marked by woeful faces — sent me searching for something I couldn’t define.
Solace, isolation, adventure, a home? Maybe a place to love, like you loved your grandfather’s farm near Cape Cod.
With a restless soul, I headed for the mountains and, in my wayward searching, stumbled over an outcropping of grace: a patch of Appalachia that became my lover. I was seduced into a relationship that proved to be as unexpected, wonderful and frustrating as any fierce first love.
We still call our place Critton Creek Farm despite the quiet pastures and barren barns now emptied of their livestock. It’s halfway up a West Virginia hollow, along a meandering road with no line painted down the middle. Watch for our dirt road on the right, about a mile in, and head uphill. When the thick woods open to a house and barn, you’ll be here.
Right now, it’s just us: me, your daughter-in-law, 2 horses, 1 dog and a barn cat. Our 50 goats, 5 cows, 12 pigs, 7 other dogs and another cat have all left during the last few years.
I write this note now to thank you for your spirit and your love. You worked many years, navigated hard losses and major disappointments and made choices always with your children in mind. You approached life with a skeptical pragmatism, a profound emotional reserve and a deep pool of dignity and decency.
I’m sorry that you would not trade some of your distant formality for at least a few emotion-laden hugs; after your embarrassment subsided, you would have enjoyed them.
But, let’s call it like it was: You lived without artifice and remained honest to yourself all the way to the end. And your spirit made this place possible; we still feel it winding itself around the farm, checking things out.
Of course, had you still been with us, you would have counseled against the farm’s purchase: “Too impractical. It’s in the middle of nowhere. It needs so much work. Can’t you find something more sensible?”
You’d have been right about the house, a quaint and dysfunctional 70-year-old home resting unevenly on cedar stumps. Level lines and square corners went missing long before we stepped through its doors. The outhouse across the hill was larger than the indoor bathroom.
Insulation? Not so much. In winter, with its rusted gauges and an off-kilter fan, a kerosene-fueled heater wheezed like a twisted-tin whistle blown by a weary old man.
We eventually tore down the house and built a sensible one. Simple and solid.
Despite the farm’s problems, you would have understood its appeal: 40 acres of untended forest, its high canopy covering scraggly rhododendrons, rocky run beds, and old logging paths cluttered with fallen trees; 40 acres of undulating pastures overgrown with briars and thorny roses; and a flat spot near the house, perfect for the garden.
From the start, the farm bred long to-do lists, like the ones you waved at me when I came home in the years before you died. Instead of
lugging your old furniture from the attic or sweeping your backyard bricks, I have fences to install and fix, gardens to weed and harvest, wood to cut and haul, equipment to buy and repair, flowers to plant and pick, birds to feed and watch, pastures to bush hog and drag, culverts to clean and re-set, barns to build and paint — and paint again.
“Face facts,” you would say. “These things have to be done. I told you it needed work.”
Small failures sprout like transgressive briers, rooted in the necessities of making do when I don’t have the right tools or enough experience. The first woven-wire fence I installed wobbled like a sheet in the wind. I sharpen my saw’s chain regularly but it’s always a bit dull.
A few years ago, I tried to replace a riding lawn mower’s old motor with a shiny new one. After a bunch of busted knuckles, the new motor roared to life.
I raised my arms in triumph, but it never started again — something about the rotor just didn’t work. I finally gave up and gave it away.
“Oh, stop complaining,” you’d say, “You’re privileged to have those struggles.” You were never very tolerant of whining.
You would like our vegetable gardens. Of course, the weeds often win the battle; the back gives up and out; the heat wilts the spirit. (No complaints; just the facts.) At summer’s end, we face the harvest’s tyranny, those many hours needed to pick, sort, clean, freeze and can.
Like most gardeners, sometimes we have abundant tomatoes; sometimes, we lose them to the early frost or the late beetles. The raspberry harvest is almost always small; they were your favorite, but then, you always felt a kinship with the rare and the lonely.
And the flower gardens, your special love, lounge on the hill above the house and tuck in along the porches. They don their colors in the spring and change their dresses weekly.
Early bluebells, crocus, and daffodils; mid-summer foxglove, cosmos, bee balm, and peonies; and a multitude of autumn sunchokes and marigolds. We designed the gardens with you in mind; each season, you come to us again in their glory.
A few years ago, you would have glimpsed our goat herd at its height. Fifty head of Spanish does, plus another 80 kids jumping around. Critton Creek Farm became well known for breeding high quality meat goats — thanks mostly to your daughter-in-law.
All it took was a mix of work, love, and luck. No different from any small farm, I suppose.
Tragedy showed up, too. On a bitterly cold night, a barn burned, killing 6 of our best does and 3 kids. Ignited by a heat lamp too close to a hay pile, the fire left profound scars on the scorched earth as well as on our faith, hope and memory.
Fifty does need their 200 hoofs trimmed twice a year, and 80 kids all need shots in their first month. The daily care, watching over the old and the pregnant, and witnessing the inevitable deaths of favored bucks became tougher as we grew older.
One November, a storm left behind single-digit temperatures and snow drifts 6 feet deep. During the next week, we could see horns sway just above the snow’s surface as goats paraded single file along paths dug by heavily gloved hands. But age and arthritis finally laid claim to our bodies. We sold the herd, taking time to find the right home for each family.
In the 2 decades since your death, I have walked many miles on this land, often with your spirit as companion and witness. Long before you passed away, you passed to me a resonant sense of place — a feeling that land matters, that it deserves respect, that we should care about it and improve it if we can.
Your love of your family’s old farm and your enduring spirit are resident here on this patch of land.
As I write this, the chill of mid-winter is at hand. Last night, a bitter wind howled on the mountain’s ridge.
The trees’ bare branches — their ruined choirs — are mostly songless; only the jays, perched in the nearby birch tree, squawk in the dimming afternoon sun.
I have a few years before I leave this place, before the sun disappears over the mountain for the last time. Whenever that departure comes, I hope to take my leave with as much grace as you lived your life.
In the meantime, there’s work to do: gardens to care for, horses to feed, and fences to fix. This time, there’ll be no wobble.
With much love,
Your restless son
