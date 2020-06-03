The annual SMART529 “When I Grow Up” essay contest saw 2 winners from Hampshire County this year: Brooklyn Maxwell, a 1st-grade student at Romney Elementary and Makinley Shaffer, a 4th-grader at Augusta.
The contest, which is in its 13th year, saw more participation this year than ever before with 4,662 students around the state submitting their entries. Essays from 3 age groups (grades kindergarten through 1st, 2nd-3rd grade and 4th-5th grade) were judged in the state’s 5 regions, resulting in 15 total regional winners who will receive $500 into a SMART529 WV Direct account, as well at $500 going back to support RES and AES.
West Virginia State Treasurer John Perdue announced these 15 regional winners last Friday in a Facebook live online event.
“It’s unfortunate that we couldn’t visit these students in person at their schools this year, but a live online event was the next best thing, and still an exciting way to recognize these winners,” said Perdue.
Both Makinley and Brooklyn will also receive an expense-paid trip to the state awards banquet in Charleston in the fall, where they will have the opportunity to read their essays. The grand prizewinner will be randomly selected at this event as well, who will be awarded an additional $4,500.
As of right now, the fall ceremony will be taking place in person this year, even though the announcement of the winners was completely online and Perdue’s yearly spring school visits to the winners’ schools was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Makinley’s essay detailed her wish to become a dermatologist, writing, “After all, who wouldn’t want to sit around and pop pimples all day?”
Brooklyn wrote about how she wants to be a landscape architect, saying “it will be fun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.