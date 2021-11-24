ROMNEY — The 1st official step to getting a new gym at Capon Bridge Elementary School is to accept the lowest contracting bid, and that’s just what the school board did at their meeting last Thursday.
The board formally accepted the apparent low bidder Harbel Inc., a Cumberland-based construction company in The Belt Group, who submitted a bid for $2,305,000. The 2nd-lowest bidder was only around $79,000 away from Harbel’s bid.
The original projection for the cost of the gym addition at CBES was $2.7 million, so Harbel’s bid actually was under projection by about $400,000.
Harbel Inc. has a varied resume, having received recognition for construction projects from local municipality buildings, churches, banks, schools, healthcare facilities, colleges, restaurants and more.
The CBES gym project includes a regulation-sized gymnasium attached to the school. One of the initial designs for the project saw the school with a gym that was just shy of regulation size by a few feet, but the board decided to take the plunge and make it bigger.
“We decided to make it a regular gym, and not keep it 4 feet short,” board president Debbie Champ reassured.
The bond call did not cover bleachers or bathrooms in this new gymnasium, but there is a set of bathrooms near where the gym will be built that will be open and available when the gym is, including after hours.
After Superintendent Jeff Pancione’s recommendation that the board accept Harbel’s low bid, board member Dee Dee Rinker made a motion to continue, followed by board vice president Ed Morgan’s second.
Also listed on the non-consent agenda for last Thursday’s meeting was a recommendation from Pancione that the board issue a letter of assurance to commit additional funds to cover the estimated costs listed on the 2021 bond, but Morgan moved to table that item because it required “further discussion.”
The next school board meeting is Monday, Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the board’s central office.
