CAPON BRIDGE — The Capon Bridge Town Council agreed to accept ownership of utilities in the Capon Bridge Technology Park at its March 14 meeting.
They also heard plans for upcoming events, including the Cacapon Riverfest and Mountain Time Jesus Jam festivals.
The tech park utilities are being transferred from the Hampshire County Development Authority, which owns the technology park. The authority is transferring the utilities free of debt, and the town will charge the park’s water and sewer customers at the same rate paid by town customers.
Earlier, the authority had planned a transfer to the Central Hampshire PSD, but Capon Bridge town attorney Logan Mantz pointed out it would have been a strain on Central Hampshire to operate the systems, and the original plan when the park was set up was to have Capon Bridge take responsibility for the utilities.
Some contractual issues were discussed in an executive session before the council voted to authorize the mayor to sign the agreement.
Tim Reese appeared before the council to present plans for this year’s Cacapon River Fest, promising “music, food, art and a lot of river fun.”
The festival will take place at the River House June 16-17. This year’s plans include a river parade beginning at the new public boat ramp off Christian Church Road and proceeding downriver past the River House and under the bridge.
Reese promised there will be three food trucks and four bands, including Jack Dunlap’s Dunlap and Muse band playing progressive bluegrass Friday night and Joe Hott (sponsored by the FNB Bank) featured on Saturday.
The festival attracted 1,100 people last year, and Reese said they hope for 1,800-2,000 this year. He promised to work with Police Chief Miles Spence on plans for parking.
Councilwoman Michelle Warnick announced this year’s Mountain Time Jesus Jam Christian music festival will be held May 13 from 1-6 p.m. on the firehouse grounds. There will be just one speaker, along with five bands and two singers.
The Pathways volunteers will be back, and Warnick said this year’s theme will be recovery.
Warnick also announced Light Up Capon Bridge will hold an Easter paint party fundraiser at the American Legion from 2-4 p.m. on March 26. Tickets are available at Shear Magic, The Bank of Romney branch, and American Legion Post 137.
Post 137’s annual Hometown Heroes motorcycle run, honoring Capon Bridge’s police and fire departments, will be celebrated as the Howard “Pops” Evans Jr. Memorial Run this year. It will be held on April 29, with registration opening at 9 a.m. and kickstands up at 10:30.
In other business, Thrasher project engineer Danny Braham reported work on the Capon Bridge Technology Park end of the sewer improvement project is complete, and payment has been made to the contractor. They will schedule a final walk-through on the town’s end of the project after installing the backup generator, which he expects to have delivered this week.
Election workers are still needed for Capon Bridge’s municipal election on June 13. There will be a mandatory training session on Sunday, May 14, from 9-11 a.m.
Names will be drawn to determine the order of candidates on the ballot on April 4. People can register to run as write-in candidates up to April 25 - and though their names will not appear on the ballot, names of write-in candidates will be posted at the polls.
An open house on the comprehensive plan that will guide the town’s development over the next 10 years has been scheduled for April 10 from 6-8 p.m. at the old Capon Bridge Middle School.
It was noted that the town’s leak adjustment policy requires water system customers to repair leaks within 30 days. If leaks are not repaired in a timely fashion, the customer does not qualify for a leak adjustment in the water bill.
Questions were raised about street maintenance for Tannery Road and Monroe Street, both of which are state roads, part of the old Northwestern Turnpike. Town attorney Logan Mantz said the town might find it prudent to do some work on these streets (e.g., filling potholes, plowing) even if it is not the town’s responsibility.
The mayor and council have been working on the budget for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1.
The council voted to contribute $500 to the Fort Edwards Roof Fund.
