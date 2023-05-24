Decoration Day

From a previous Decoration Day in Hampshire County: the hanging of the garland

Memorial Day is a specific day set aside to remember and pay our respects to the brave veterans who have protected our human rights and our country with their time, service and, when necessary, their lives. We often celebrate our national holidays without a thought to their creation.

Memorial Day traces its roots back to the carnage and strife of the Civil War, here on our own soil. Southern women began decorating the graves of their dead as a sign of respect. This act of remembrance was embraced by other northern women. Different states celebrated at different times.

