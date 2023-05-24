Memorial Day is a specific day set aside to remember and pay our respects to the brave veterans who have protected our human rights and our country with their time, service and, when necessary, their lives. We often celebrate our national holidays without a thought to their creation.
Memorial Day traces its roots back to the carnage and strife of the Civil War, here on our own soil. Southern women began decorating the graves of their dead as a sign of respect. This act of remembrance was embraced by other northern women. Different states celebrated at different times.
In Hampshire County, the date was always the first Saturday in June. President Abraham Lincoln created a national holiday at the end of May to recognize the dead from all wars.
In a time-honored tradition that began in 1867, the Sons of Confederate Veterans, Camp 284 will partner with the Hampshire County Historical Society and the Fort Mill Ridge Foundation to remember our local men who fought to protect their homes and families.
On Saturday, June 3 at 1:30 p.m., flags and flowers will be placed on Union and Confederate graves at Indian Mound Cemetery in Romney. A large handcrafted garland will be entwined on the southern monument by the SCV members and the Honor Roll of names will be read. A brief reading with benediction will conclude the ceremony remembering our soldiers.
