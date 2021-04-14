1
CHARLESTON — West Virginia lawmakers approved a $4.5 billion budget on Saturday that leaves the state’s two top universities with a combined $28 million cut, unless future surpluses can kick in to cover it.
The 23-11 vote in the Senate came on the final day of the 60-day legislative session, during which a Republican supermajority fell short on its top priority of cutting the state’s income tax.
The budget bill will go to Republican Gov. Jim Justice, who was expected to address reporters later Saturday evening.
Lawmakers trimmed Justice’s initial budget proposal for the 2022 fiscal year by nearly $74 million.
Most of the debate centered around cuts to West Virginia University and Marshall University. The two are set to see a 1.5% cut. And $18 million would be cut from West Virginia University’s general revenue budget, unless the state continues to post revenue surpluses, allowing $16.6 million to be clawed back.
Marshall University likewise saw a $10 million cut to its general revenue budget but could gain $9.7 million back from surpluses. The provision for both schools was inserted by Republicans in the House of Delegates who wanted deeper cuts.
Republican Sen. Eric Tarr, the chair of the Finance Committee, said he was confident the surpluses would come to fruition and restore most of the funding. “Because our surpluses were so great, to me there’s not as much concern ... because it’ll essentially all get paid,” Tarr said before a final vote.
Democratic Sen. Ron Stollings still criticized the 1.5% cuts. “The fact that Marshall and WVU will be funded hopefully with a surplus — that does not change the fact that their base budgets are cut.”
The Department of Tourism’s budget was cut in half to $7 million. The Department of Economic Development didn’t receive a boost in funding as Justice had proposed. It instead will see a cut of $3.8 million.
Solving teen’s
fatal shooting is
‘priority No. 1’
2
CHARLESTON — A West Virginia police chief says solving the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old high school student who played football and basketball is “priority No. 1” for his department.
Kelvin “K.J.” Taylor, who attended Capital High School, was gunned down last week in Charleston, police told news outlets.
Police Chief James “Tyke” Hunt called the shooting a “senseless act” said he would pull out all stops to find out who was responsible.
The shooting left the entire community hurting, Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said during a news conference.
“We will do everything in our power to find who took the life of this young man, a bright, wonderful young man.”
Taylor was shot in the chest around 8 p.m. Police and firefighters tried unsuccessfully to save the teen, Hunt said.
Hunt said he did not know Taylor, but from all reports the teen was a good student who had never been in trouble. He urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact police.
Wildfires double
in first three
months of 2021
3
CHARLESTON — The number of wildfires in West Virginia nearly doubled in the first three months of this year compared to the same period of a year ago, forestry officials said.
The state reported 312 wildfires and nearly 3,000 acres burned between Jan. 1 and March 25. During the same period in 2020, there were were 158 fires and 632 acres burned, the Division of Forestry said in a news release.
Jon T. Wilson, a service forester for Doddridge and Tyler counties, said the increase in fire activity can be attributed to drier weather conditions in March.
Over the past 10 years, debris burning is responsible for more than one-third of all state wildfires. During the spring fire season, which runs through May 31, outdoor burning is prohibited from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
West Virginia to get $3.3 million for affordable housing
4
CHARLESTON — West Virginia will receive $3.3 million for affordable housing from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The state’s U.S. senators, Democrat Joe Manchin and Republican Shelley Moore Capito, announced the funding last week.
Most of the money, $3.1 million, will go to the housing trust fund, which gives grants to build and preserve affordable housing units for low income earners.
About $200,000 will go to the Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority for programs to help public housing residents become self-sufficient and homeless foster youth.
“Many of our fellow West Virginians are currently experiencing homelessness, including children and families, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only worsened this heartbreaking issue,” Manchin said in a statement.
Capito said that “providing access to affordable housing for West Virginians who have fallen on tough times is an essential part of our public housing sectors.”
Former employee at nonprofit charged with stealing $4.7M
5
HUNTINGTON — A former employee of a nonprofit organization has been accused of embezzling more than $4.7 million in federal funds, according to court documents.
Ruth Marie Phillips, 68, of Chesapeake, Ohio, was charged Wednesday with stealing funds from River Valley Child Development Services in Huntington, news outlets reported, citing an affidavit filed in U.S. District Court.
The nonprofit organization receives federal and state funding to provide programs, services and support to children and families.
Phillips worked as the director of business and finance at the agency for more than 30 years and was responsible for all financial operations, according to an affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint.
The criminal complaint alleges Phillips opened a bank account under the organization’s name in 2002 without permission. She used the account to convert approximately $4.72 million of funding for River Valley Child Development Services to her own account, the complaint said.
River Valley Child Development Services Director Susan Brodof said a new bookkeeping employee noticed a few “red flags,” which prompted a full review and led the agency to contact federal authorities.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether Phillips has an attorney.
Officials seek
information about Coopers Rock State Forest Fire
6
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Division of Forestry is seeking information from the public about a wildfire in a state forest last month.
The cause of the 30-acre fire in the Clay Run area of Coopers Rock State Forest remains undetermined, the division said in a news release.
Anyone with information about the March 23 fire is encouraged to call 1-800-233-FIRE or report it online.
The forest features public hiking and biking trails, picnic areas and picturesque views. Many shelters and other structures there were built by Civilian Conservation Corps during the Great Depression, including 11 now listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Walmart worker stole $124K in gift cards
7
WHEELING — A Walmart worker has been accused of stealing $124,000 in gift cards over a five-month period.
Kenneth Werkau of Clarington, Ohio, was indicted Wednesday in federal court in Wheeling on three counts of wire fraud.
Prosecutors said Werkau, 63, was employed as an associate at a Walmart in Moundsville. He is accused of stealing and activating the gift cards from September 2019 through January 2020.
If convicted, Werkau could face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count.
It wasn’t immediately known whether Werkau has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
Marshall to
hold summer conference for high school teachers
8
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University will host a free online summer conference for high school STEM teachers.
The Department of Computer Sciences and Electrical Engineering will host the conference June 14-18 for teachers in science, technology, engineering and math, the university said in a news release.
The conference will be offered with support from a grant from the National Science Foundation and National Security Agency. Participants will receive a $1,250 stipend for attendance and meal support, and will receive free materials to use in the conference.
The conference will offer ways to integrate cyber subjects into high school courses. Participants will engage in hands-on exploration of cyber security, including ethics, networks, phishing, social engineering and robotics systems, the statement said.
Participants also will earn a graduate-level professional development course credit from Marshall.
The application deadline for the conference is May 7. q
