Romney depot

The old train depot in Romney is the start of the geocaching adventure in town.

ROMNEY —Hampshire residents and passionate researchers Luanne Smith and Jane Ailes have created a “geocache” that takes people on a fun, historical tour through Romney.

The tour was created to commemorate ratification of the 19th amendment, which granted women the right to vote, and to emphasize the importance that Romney played in this historical event.

