ROMNEY —Hampshire residents and passionate researchers Luanne Smith and Jane Ailes have created a “geocache” that takes people on a fun, historical tour through Romney.
The tour was created to commemorate ratification of the 19th amendment, which granted women the right to vote, and to emphasize the importance that Romney played in this historical event.
Just in time, too: Aug. 26 marks the 102nd anniversary of the ratification. Though more than a century has passed, the need for awareness persists.
But what is a “geocache”?
“It’s basically a treasure hunt,” answered Smith, sharing that she has been participating in the hobby since May.
Geocaching is a family-friendly recreational activity in which people use a GPS to find containers – or “caches” – at specific coordinates all over the world.
The cache that begins the Romney adventure (titled “All Women Aboard”) is located at the old train depot on Depot Valley road. After locating it, the geocacher will also find brochures for a driving/walking tour through Romney.
This tour, deemed necessary by Smith and Ailes, takes the geocacher along a Romney route that teaches the geocacher the historic significance of the events that took place here.
One of the stops of this route is Gov. John J. Cornwell’s house on Main Street – now Shaffer Funeral Home.
“Gov. Cornwell was perhaps one of most effective governors in the U.S.,” Smith said passionately.
Smith explained that Cornwell’s physical presence and influence in Tennessee was perhaps what led to the 36th, final state to ratify the amendment.
“It gives me goosebumps thinking about this,” Smith said.
Smith and Ailes noted that the significance of Romney’s role in the ratification of the 19th amendment is often left out in textbooks. Many names and events took place here to make it happen.
The historical tour is meant to teach people of the town’s proud achievement.
Smith said that geocaching is “absolutely” kid-friendly. It can inspire people to “get out of the house.”
Best of all, the adventure and curiosity that comes with geocaching is available all year. Just download the app, and see where the “All Women Aboard” cache takes you.
