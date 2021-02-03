Apple Valley Waste is asking to increase trash rates here — the 1st increase, it says, in 15 years.
The hauler, which bought out United Disposal 3 years ago, wants to raise rates 18.5%, which it says works out to about 1.2% per year since 2006.
Basic service would increase $3.90 to $24.67.
The bag-service rate would go from $10 to $11.95 and price per bag from $1.25 to $1.50.
In addition, Apple Valley is proposing 3 new fees: cart rental for $3.60 a month, a delivery fee of $24 and set-up for $12.
“For Apple Valley to continue to provide great service and maintain our world class employees, we need to keep up with these cost increases,” Apple Valley Waste President Darrin Gruendel wrote to customers last week.
He outlined “uncontrollable” increases in costs, including insurance. He also pointed to the need to update Apple Valley’s fleet of trucks, many of them more than 10 years old.
“Modernizing the fleet increases safety as technology gets better every year,” he wrote. “Finally, newer trucks are cleaner for the environment and more fuel efficient.”
Apple Valley submitted its rate request to the West Virginia Public Service Commission on Dec. 23. The company’s request proposes making the rates effective next Wednesday, Feb. 10.
But rates can’t go up until 30 days after the firm notifies customers, so the increase is not likely to begin until late February, if the PSC approves it.
Objections to the increase can be filed by writing the PSC or using its website. Customers have 30 days from receipt of the notice to file their complaint.
Send objections to Executive Secretary, Public Service Commission of West Virginia, P.O. Box 812, Charleston, WV 25323 or visit the website, www.psc.state.wv.us, and click on the “submit a comment” near the top of the left-hand side. Then, select the “formal case” link. The case number is 20-1042-MC-42SW. o
