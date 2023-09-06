Potomac Eagle will be unaffected by change
GREEN SPRING — A Denver-based company, OmniTRAX, will take over operations of the South Branch Valley Railroad – stemming from Green Spring to Petersburg – later this month.
Updated: September 7, 2023 @ 3:25 am
The South Branch Valley Railroad (SBVR) has been owned and operated by the West Virginia State Rail Authority since the 1970s. The Rail Authority will still maintain ownership of the SBVR, but Denver-based OmniTRAX will take over in about the middle of September, once the company has been given “common carrier” status to operate the rail line.
Railroads are private-sector companies, so they have control over their business decisions and operations, but their control isn’t absolute. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s summary of the “common carrier obligation” details that railroads are “required to provide reasonable service for a reasonable rate upon a reasonable request from a shipper.”
OmniTRAX is a railroad company with over 400 customers that focuses on economic, infrastructure and industrial development. It’s a non-carrier holding company, detailed their regulatory filing with the Surface Transportation Board on Aug. 14.
The company controls 22 Class III rail carriers right now, including the Winchester and Western Railroad Company and the Northern Ohio & Western Railway LLC.
OmniTRAX will take over operation on the 52.4-mile stretch of railroad – former Baltimore & Ohio track – between Green Spring and Petersburg in the middle of September.
The Potomac Eagle excursion train, Hampshire County tourism hard-hitter, also uses the line.
At August’s Hampshire County Development Authority (HCDA) meeting, director Jon Todd Hott confirmed that the tourism train’s business – under contract with the state of West Virginia – wouldn’t be affected by the change in SBVR operation.
Hott also reported that members of the OmniTRAX economic development team would be partnering with the HCDA to explore the opportunities for further growth in the Romney Business Park.
There’s a funding plan in place for the rail spur into the park, Hott said at the group’s August meeting, but as of Monday afternoon there were no additional details available.
The SBVR serves not just Romney, but Moorefield and Petersburg, too, and is headquartered in Moorefield as well. It provides service to the industrial parks in each of the three towns.
The Rail Authority website describes Pilgrims Pride in Moorefield as the railroad’s largest customer, receiving corn and other materials used in making chicken feed.
Documents filed with the Surface Transportation Board last month revealed that the name “South Branch Valley Railroad” will remain when OmniTRAX takes over operation of the line.
The takeover will occur on or after Sept. 13, the filing said.
