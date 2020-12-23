ROMNEY — Hampshire County’s school board was on its way to a land speed record at its only scheduled meeting for December last Tuesday night.
In 27 minutes the board finished all the business on its agenda and Superintendent Jeff Pancione had made his closing remarks.
But before Board President Debbie Champ struck the gavel, Vice President Ed Morgan asked for a brief closed session to raise some personnel questions.
Thirty-three minutes later, the board emerged from behind closed doors, Morgan apologized for the length, and Champ gaveled the meeting over.
During the meeting, the board tabled until Jan. 4 any action on selling the property at Lovett’s Flat. Board members apparently agreed on a minimum sales price, which is not being disclosed.
A policy on tuition reimbursement for teachers received approval on its 1st reading.
The board OK’d posting 3 part-time positions to oversee the Adult Basic Education program after the schools received no interest from anyone in taking the job full-time.
