PIPESTEM — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources’ Becoming an Outdoors Woman spring workshop will be at Pipestem Resort State Park on April 14–16 and outdoor enthusiasts are being invited to register before spots fill up.
The program is designed to introduce women to a variety of hunting, fishing and other outdoor-related activities.
“This popular event provides an incredible opportunity to get away for a weekend to try out exciting outdoor activities and experience the natural beauty of West Virginia,” said Ashley Anderson, state coordinator for Becoming an Outdoors Woman.
During the weekend, participants can choose from classes in hunter safety and shooting, wild game cooking, overnight backpacking, navigation, camping, hiking, stream ecology, fly fishing, bait fishing, kayaking, archery and more.
Only 75 spots are available for the Becoming an Outdoors Woman spring workshop. Registration costs $150 and includes shared lodging at Pipestem Resort State Park, dinner on Friday, breakfast, lunch and dinner on Saturday and breakfast and lunch on Sunday. All equipment needed for each class is provided, with the exception of the backpacking option.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.