PIPESTEM  — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources’ Becoming an Outdoors Woman spring workshop will be at Pipestem Resort State Park on April 14–16 and outdoor enthusiasts are being invited to register before spots fill up.

The program is designed to introduce women to a variety of hunting, fishing and other outdoor-related activities.

