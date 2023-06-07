WARDENSVILLE — Capon Valley Neighbor to Neighbor is hosting a “community baby shower” in two weeks to celebrate new and expectant mothers.
Last year was their inaugural event, and the organization served 19 families that were either expecting babies or who had a child younger than one year old.
“These families received blankets and afghans, books and toys, diapers and diaper bags, formula and sippy cups, caps and clothes, strollers and car seats,” listed Patty Austin with Capon Valley Neighbor to Neighbor. “(It was) such an outpouring of love.”
The second-ever event will be held Saturday, June 17 from 1-3 p.m. on the Wardensville carnival grounds in Hardy County – and all new and expectant mothers are invited.
“People are so incredibly kind,” Austin said. “We’re very pleased and looking forward to sharing all of this generosity with new baby neighbors and their families.”
Capon Valley Neighbor to Neighbor is a 501(c)(3) organization, and they accept monetary donations – as well as items frequently needed by families with infants: diapers, baby clothes, car seats, strollers, toys and everything in between.
The event will also include gifts for babies and attendees, refreshments, door prizes and resources and information for healthy babies.
