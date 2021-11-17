At sunset on Tuesday, Dec. 7, flickering candles will begin to shine at Shaffer Funeral Home.
Each candle will represent the life of someone special who is being celebrated by families and friends. This reverent time is Hospice of the Panhandle’s Light Up A Life ceremony.
Every year I walk through the luminaries just before the ceremony to make sure that we haven’t missed anyone. It’s always a bittersweet moment. It is sweet as I am proud of what our staff and volunteers have accomplished. The whole process of setting up, naming (in alphabetical order) and lighting the luminaries for each ceremony is no easy feat. It takes a lot of team work and coordination.
It’s poignant though as I see the names of people I know. For some, it’s the first holiday season since their passing and seeing their names on the luminaries makes me tearful. Others are names that I’ve seen year after year and I make a mental note to say hello to their families later.
Sometimes I see the names of our volunteers and staff members who are being honored by their friends, families or grateful hospice patients and their families. It’s such a sweet gesture to recognize those who make your life better on a daily basis!
Something that never escapes my attention though is that each name on a luminary is the name of a person who significantly touched the lives of those around them.
Some are deceased and have been for many, many years. Others just left this life for what comes next in the last year.
Their families will gather around their luminaries with tears and heartache. Others named are still living and leaving their marks on the lives of their friends and families.
It strikes me that we are fortunate each year at Light Up A Life to be surrounded by so much love. There’s the love of the families and friends who are taking a moment during the busy holiday season to remember and honor the people who have touched their lives.
We are each blessed to have someone in our lives to remember and honor. Even if it is that first holiday without that person, we can each be grateful for the life that was lived and the way that it intertwined with our own.
There’s the love that our volunteers, staff and ceremony hosts have for the work that we all do together. Without each of them, we would not have this time to celebrate and remember together.
We invite you to be a part of this time of love, celebration, honor and remembrance. You can start by dedicating your luminaries online at hospiceotp.org/light-up-donate-form/ or by calling 304-264-0406.
Then join us on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 5:15 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home, located at 230 E. Main St., Romney. There will be a brief outdoor ceremony that will also be broadcast over the radio and on Facebook Live.
After the ceremony, each name of those being remembered or honored will be read.
For the 2nd year, you have the opportunity to include your loved one’s picture in a photo display. There is a $5 fee associated with including a photo and photos will be shown in multiple locations throughout the luminary display.
If you can’t make it to the ceremony, you are invited to visit the luminaries. They will be lit all night. The photo display will continue for a short time after the ceremony.
A luminary ceremony will also be held in Berkeley Springs at CNB Bank on West Washington Street on Friday, Dec. 3, at 5:15 p.m. A 3rd ceremony will be held in Kearneysville on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 4:45 p.m. at the Hospice of the Panhandle main office and inpatient facility, located at 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville.
All proceeds from Light Up A Life assure that hospice patients have the care they need during the holidays and all year long.
More information can be found at hospiceotp.org or on our Facebook page. You can also call 304-264-0406 with questions or to dedicate a luminary over the phone.
Hospice of the Panhandle is a non-profit healthcare provider that cares for those with advanced illnesses. The goal of hospice care is to help people live the best they can when their time is limited.
Ashley Horst is fundraising and marketing coordinator for Hospice of the Panhandle.
