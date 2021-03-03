ROMNEY — This past week was a week of high numbers for Lost Mountain BBQ Company and owner Josh Arnold, but the most important figures were $6,000 and 1.
Arnold raised $6,000 for 1 “incredible” employee last week, through food sales, tips and donations.
Robbie Coleman of Burlington called Arnold Sunday a week ago — Feb. 21 — from the burn unit in a Pittsburgh hospital. His house had caught fire, and while he was able to get his family out and away from harm, Coleman suffered serious burns to his face and hands trying to fight the fire.
Arnold decided to help Coleman, who he called “an incredible employee.” Arnold ran a weeklong special at Lost Mountain BBQ last week, at both the Romney location and the new Cumberland location, to raise money for Coleman and his family.
With tips, donations and food sales, Arnold raised around $6,000.
In fact, there was such incredible turnout to in help Coleman that the restaurant’s Romney location had to be closed Sunday, because there wasn’t enough food to sell.
Food sales obviously played a big part in the $6,000 total, but so did direct community donations.
“There were those who wanted to help directly by just donations, and those who wanted to help by buying the specials, and those who were compelled to help by seeing an employer willing to make this all happen for their employee,” Arnold explained. “I think people want to believe that not all business owners are greedy and cutthroat. People need to hear those feel-good stories.”
Arnold ran a special that included a buffalo chicken bacon ranch baked potato for $10, and a buffalo chicken bacon ranch burrito for $8. The business sold 141 burritos and 85 potatoes.
On Sunday, Arnold said his Romney employees needed a breather.
“Sales this week in Romney were the highest we’ve had since October,” Arnold remarked. “We didn’t have enough in Romney to open, but just enough in Cumberland to get through most of the day. On top of supplying (the Cumberland location), they needed a break for sure.”
Coleman said he’s doing OK, and while his family is adjusting to the drastic and sudden change, they’re all together.
“That’s what really matters,” he said.
Coleman also added that it feels awesome to have the community support during this tough time for his family and that he’s itching to get back to work.
“It feels amazing knowing that the people I work with, and also in my community, can care and help you when things in your life are falling apart and pick you back up again,” Coleman expressed. “Hopefully, one day I can do the same for some of them.”
