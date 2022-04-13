Progress
Editor:
After a slow beginning, the Friends of the Library (hereby known as the “Friends”) is finally progressing and we have enough members to put together a Board of Directors.
At our last meeting we had eleven folks and we discussed the reason for the Friends and what we hope to accomplish. It was very productive and we had a lot of folks interested in helping.
The next meeting will be on April 25th at 4 pm at the library and the purpose will be threefold:
1. To fill the Board of Directors, bringing the recommended number to 10.
2. The election of officers.
3. The approval of the by-laws under which the Board will be governed.
With this completed we will prepare to file for an IRS non-profit exemption. This is a very important meeting and we are inviting interested citizens to attend.
The Friends was put together to help the library with fund raising for special programs and to bring more awareness of the free services available to the public, whether for adults or children.
Aside from the Friends, the library is looking for volunteers to assist the staff with special events, projects and activities. Call Melanie at the library (304/822-3185) for more information regarding volunteer work.
If you have questions regarding the Friends, you can send an email to sallylarry@hotmail.com and we will hopefully answer your questions.
Larry and Sally Mullins, Friends of the Hampshire County Public Library
Arrested development
Editor:
At age 95 I find myself at a rare loss of words … mere words cannot convey the total disgust I have for the despicable behavior of the congress. Comparing them to three-year-olds is an insult to all three-year-olds.
Several elected members of the House and Senate are engaged in a competition for rudeness, disrespect, and prevarication at its most outrageous level. They ignore all standards of decency and intelligence. Who stops them?
You, the voters hold that power. Use it! Following are a few of the most egregious examples of disgusting public behavior by certain members of both houses….
Rep. Matt Gaetz: on the subject of lower insulin prices: “Arbitrary price controls are no substitute for individual weight control—the price of insulin increases as waistlines increase….”
He was speaking for the Republican Party. His total ignorance of diabetes and the life-giving necessity of insulin is appalling. Think of childhood diabetes.
His arrogance and utter absence of empathy for human beings is immeasurable, and he is governing you and yours. You pay his salary.
Scrutinize Sen. Joseph Manchin of WVA, who makes an income of about $500,000 a year from burning dirty coal and supplements his income with dividends from a power company. He said that he could not vote for an extension of funds awarded to low-income working people because they might become lazy, or words to that effect.
Does that attitude earn your vote?
Senator Rand Paul: He deliberately kept the senate waiting for 20 minutes to vote on Scotus nominee. Then he opened the door of the Republican cloakroom, stood inside, and put his thumb down. Closed the door, and left. Admirable attention to job responsibilities.
Examples of infantile, obstructive behavior are constant. What have these fraudulent, pretentious persons done for you? Remember: senators’ perks:
$174,000 per year salary, health insurance, travel allowance, housing allowance, financing of executive assistants, parking space, dining privileges in senate and house, numerous staff of various ranks…$$$$$$$$, other…..$$$$$. This information is available on the internet.
Infantile conduct should be penalized, not rewarded.
The media could squelch the fakery by refusing to print it, especially the names of perpetrators. Congress is truly a School for Arrested Development.
Lynda Copeland, Augusta
It must stop now
Editor:
I have watched painful Ukraine war reporting now for a month or so. It is my opinion that American leadership is so totally focused on politics they are unable to see the death, destruction and human carnage from barbaric Russian attacks that is and has occurred in Ukraine.
Has the United States and all other nations that claim to reflect moral principles totally abandoned the principles in favor of politics. Just ignore indiscriminate if not purposeful attacks and killing innocent men, women, and children? It would appear the answer is yes.
United States leadership turns a blind eye even to Russian attacks on Red Cross humanitarian food convoys. Courageous Red Cross members and others attempting to help human beings are suffering military attacks themselves while delivering food, water and other necessities.
Will the United States leadership ever display the courage to warn Russian leader
ship that any further attacks on humanitarian relief workers and Ukraine civilians will be met with a grave response. Churches, schools, hospitals, nothing is off limits for Russian cave-man savage attacks on civilians.
Will the United States leadership stop playing politics for a single day and start giving attention to humans being slaughtered in Ukraine?
Rise above politics, put humanity first, and it can start with our two Senators Capito and Manchin.
Soldiers killing soldiers is one thing but wanton killing of Ukrainian civilians and humanitarian workers should never have started ...IT MUST STOP NOW.
The United States must take appropriate action to stop Russia from killing civilian seniors, women, and children, or look like a nation more sick than the combatants.
God help us regain a heart for humanity.
Harry Riley, Capon Bridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.