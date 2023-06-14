CAPON BRIDGE — The results are in – Capon Bridge’s Tuesday election results, that is.
Mayor Laura Turner ran unopposed for reelection. Four of the five town council members were running for election or re-election – three seeking a full four-year term. Michelle Warnick, who won her seat in the 2019 municipal election, sought re-election, and Leonard David McMaster, appointed to replace Chantelle Burkhardt in January 2022, and Rob Toothman, appointed to replace Nathan Spencer in September 2022, were also up for election.
There was a fourth contender on the ballot for the three four-year seats available – Gerald H. M. “Jerry” Dickey, who sought to return to the council after losing a bid for re-election in 2019.
Also on the ballot was Dorinda Strother, who was appointed last September to replace Tom Hinkle.
Turner saw 23 votes for mayor, and Warnick took 22, McMaster 20 and Toothman 20. They will fill the three four-year seats on the council. Dickey brought in five votes.
Strother saw 22 votes in her bid for an unexpired term on the Capon Bridge Town Council, and once again, the town will not have a recorder; no candidate filed.
Tracey Grassi was appointed to the vacant position at the beginning of last year, and chose not to run for election. Write-in candidates had until April 25 to file, and the spot on the ballot Tuesday remained empty.
