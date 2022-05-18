June will be bustin’ out with homegrown goodness this year in Hampshire County.
Farmers markets in Romney and Capon Bridge will have their opening day the 1st week of the month — in new locations and, for Romney, a new schedule.
The Capon Bridge farmers market will run from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. each Sunday beside the Bent River Trading Company, 3463 Northwestern Pike. It starts June 5.
Romney’s farmers market will be open each Friday — up from monthly in 2021 — from 4 to 7 p.m. at Celebration Park beside Town Hall. It opens June 3.
Both markets will be in operation through September.
Vendors at each will sell locally grown produce and handmade goods from Hampshire and adjoining counties.
