4-H friends

Greg Rinker accepts the Friend of 4-H award on behalf of Hampshire County Parks and Recreation.

Numerous community supporters were recognized during this year’s 4-H Awards Luncheon and Recognition Program.      

The Friend of 4-H Award is given in appreciation to individual(s) or businesses that have supported the Hampshire County 4-H Program through personal service and dedication.  Three recipients were selected to receive this community award:

