Numerous community supporters were recognized during this year’s 4-H Awards Luncheon and Recognition Program.
The Friend of 4-H Award is given in appreciation to individual(s) or businesses that have supported the Hampshire County 4-H Program through personal service and dedication. Three recipients were selected to receive this community award:
Ed Snyder
The Hampshire County 4-H Program is proud to recognize Mr. Ed Snyder as a Friend to the 4-H Program. This year Mr. Snyder worked with the Hampshire County Community Foundation to establish the Joy Tutwiler Snyder 4-H Camp Fund with a gift of $55,000. This fund was established by Mr. Snyder to honor his late wife Joy. Joy grew up in the 4-H program and enjoyed 4-H camping locally, and also at Jackson’s Mill. This fund was established in her memory to provide local and state camping scholarships to our members. We are truly grateful for Mr. Snyder’s vision to provide these scholarships in his wife’s memory. We are proud to recognize him with this Friend of 4-H Award.
Hampshire County Parks and Recreation
The Hampshire County 4-H Program is proud to recognize our local parks and recreation board as a friend to the Hampshire County 4-H Program. When the dining hall at Hampshire Park was on the verge of being condemned, the director and board stepped up to work with our commissioners and others to have the new dining hall and community center built. We are so thankful for their vision to want to establish this center for our community members to use for 4-H camp, meetings, weddings, and other events. We truly appreciate their service, civic-minded attitude, and we are proud to recognize them with this Friend of 4-H Award.
Trinity Family Healthcare
The Hampshire County 4-H Program is proud to recognize Trinity Family Healthcare as a Friend to the 4-H Program. For multiple years, Trinity Family Healthcare has financially contributed the $25 per youth livestock exhibitor so that it does not come from the youth members’ checks. This year they also provided for one breakfast for the youth livestock exhibitors during the fair. We acknowledge and are grateful for the generosity that they have shown our local 4-H and FFA members. We are proud to recognize Trinity Family Healthcare with this Friend of 4-H Award.
Gerald Mathias – 50-Year 4-H Volunteer Recognition
Mr. Gerald Mathias was recognized for his years of service with the WV 4-H Program. We are grateful for his volunteer service, dedication, kindness, patience, and his willingness to give of himself for the betterment of the 4-H youth development program. As a 4-H volunteer leader, he has helped 4-H club members grow and reach their fullest potential by being a caring adult that has conducted meaningful, educational experiences.
Susan Parker – Outstanding 4-H All Star
Hampshire County is proud to recognize Susan Parker as its Outstanding 4-H All Star. Susan has served as a West Virginia 4-H member and volunteer. She has served as a 4-H community club leader and a counselor during Hampshire County 4-H camp. She assumes integral service roles during camp that include teaching educational workshops and overseeing the camp’s community service project. She also serves as the resource leader for the plant science 4-H projects. She is always ready to help when needed, and continues to make a significant difference in the lives of 4-H youth members. We are proud to bestow upon her this Outstanding 4-H All Star Award.
Paige and Tanner McNeely – Outstanding 4-H Alumni
Both Paige and Tanner served as very active 4-H members growing up in the West Virginia 4-H Program (Paige here in Hampshire County and Tanner in Greenbrier County). They were both active in multiple aspects of the 4-H program. Both engaged in raising and showing animals at their county fairs, as well as participating in livestock judging. Recognizing the positive life skill development attributed to livestock judging, both Paige and Tanner wanted to share this knowledge with others. They both coached our county’s livestock judging teams this past year. Hampshire County is appreciative of their willingness to teach and share their livestock knowledge with our members. We acknowledge their commitment to instilling the importance of agriculture to our members. We proudly present them with Outstanding 4-H Alumni Awards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.